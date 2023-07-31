India-Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup clash rescheduled to October 14; revised schedule to be released soon - Reports 

The highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 14.

According to the initially released schedule, the encounter between the two arch-rivals was set for Sunday, October 15, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament, on the other hand, will begin on October 5 at the same venue with defending champions England facing New Zealand.

However, due to October 15 clashing with the first day of the Navratri festival, celebrated widely with grand fervor in the state of Gujarat, the authorities have made the decision to prepone the contest by a day, according to Sports Tak.

There were reservations from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the prospect of playing in Ahmedabad, which led to the delay in the release of the initial schedule in the first place.

The fixture list was set to be released during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, but it was eventually released on June 27.

The preponement of the India-Pakistan encounter will also result in a minor shuffle among other matches. The report also mentions that the revised schedule is set to be released on Monday, July 31.

Fans had already made reservations for their accommodation along with travel arrangements at inflated prices, which might prove to be a major headache if their bookings prove to be non-refundable or non-reschedulable.

India and Pakistan set to face each other in the 2023 Asia Cup

The neighboring nations are scheduled to face each other in the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The two teams are grouped together with Nepal in the group stage and they could potentially face each other two more times in quick succession if they qualify for the Super 4s as well as the final.

Their group stage encounter has been set for Saturday, September 2, at Pallekele. The tournament will begin on August 30 with a hybrid model as Pakistan have been assigned to host four matches in total, which includes the tournament opener. India are slated to play all of their matches in Sri Lanka.

Should the organizers have taken the festival into consideration before releasing the initial schedule. Let us know what you think.