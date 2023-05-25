India's white-ball home series against Afghanistan doubtful due to scheduling conflict - Reports

India's proposed home series against Afghanistan scheduled for June 2023 is in major doubt due to the complexities in the international cricketing calendar during the time frame. Afghanistan were touted to tour for a white-ball series for the first time, but according to a report by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently facing it hard to accommodate the matches.

As of now. the Men in Blue are scheduled to play the World Test Championship (WTC) Final from June 7 onwards. They will then tour the Caribbean for an all-format series from July 12 to August 13. With the Asia Cup possibly lined up following the away series, the BCCI had initially planned to host the three ODIs against Afghanistan from June 20 to June 30.

Afghanistan's only trip to India to face the Men in Blue came in the form of a one-off Test in 2018. The Virat Kohli-led side won the game within three days at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Apart from the scheduling conflict, there are other issues pertaining to Afghanistan's tour as well. While there is yet to be any clarity issued on an official basis, the likely hurdle comes in the form of the broadcast rights of the bilateral series.

Disney Star's current tender with the BCCI has come to an end. The cricketing governing body has reportedly approached several agencies to oversee the renewal process, which ranges from e-auction to silent bidding, with several parties bound to be interested.

The matter surrounding Afghanistan's tour of India is expected to be resolved soon, especially since Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) president Mirwais Ashraf is currently in India. While the major agenda of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on May 28 would be deciding the Asia Cup host venue, the fate of the bilateral series might also be amicably sought.

BCCI and CWI to finalize Team India's itinerary for the Caribbean tour during WTC Final

The upcoming tour of the Caribbean is likely to be the Men in Blue's first white-ball assignment in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. The two teams are slated to compete across three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

The report additionally mentions that the Cricket West Indies (CWI) have sent over a tentative schedule which the BCCI are yet to approve. The two governing bodies will finalize the details, when Rohit Sharma and Co. face Australia in the WTC Final at The Oval.

