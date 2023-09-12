India vs Pakistan Super 4 match overtakes 2019 semifinal to clock highest concurrent digital users

The Super 4 match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup has created a new record by clocking the highest number of concurrent viewers in digital media. It has overtaken the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand, which peaked at 2.52 Crore viewers.

The latest match between the arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2023 has recorded 2.8 Crore concurrent users and took the pole position in the list. India suffered a heart-breaking loss against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. It was also the final international match of legendary MS Dhoni. He unfortunately got run out towards the end of the contest, which ended India's hopes.

This time around, Men in Blue registered a resounding 228-run victory against Pakistan on Monday (September 11) at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashed magnificent centuries to set up the platform for a massive win.

Viewers logged in to watch Kohli and Rahul's batting masterclass on Monday, which helped the official digital streaming platform of the match to create a record with 2.8 crore concurrent users. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed the same on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Today’s #INDvsPAK has clocked 2.8 Crore concurrent users on @DisneyPlusHS - the highest for any India match in the history of digital. The previous best was #INDvsNZ 2019 @cricketworldcup semifinal with 2.52 Crore concurrent users #AsiaCup @StarSportsIndia

We would like to thank them on behalf of the team: Indian captain Rohit Sharma appreciates the hard work of the ground staff at Premadasa Stadium

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma expressed gratitude for the hard work put in by ground staff members at the stadium to make arrangements for constant rain interruptions. He said:

"We just wanted to get on the park, to get some game time. We've been talking about it. Lots of guys have had no game time. That could only happen due to the groundsmen, they've been onto it from the word go, it is really tough to cover the entire ground as quickly as they did and do it again the next day. We would like to thank them on behalf of the team."

On positive takeaways from the match, while reflecting on the win, Sharma added:

"There were a lot of positives with the way we batted, it was a typical Kohli innings, and very pleased with KL. Last minute change, never really knows when he gets to play, just before 5 minutes of the toss we told him he was going to play. To come out and bat like that on short notice shows the quality and mindset of the player.

Rohit Sharma's side will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 12) at the same venue.