India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report 

Team India begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a match against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be match number two of the T20 tournament and the first game in Group A. Earlier on Tuesday, September 9, Afghanistan got their campaign off to an impressive start, crushing Hong Kong by 94 runs in a Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

India begin Asia Cup 2025 as favorites. While they have a strong side on paper, they do have a few significant questions to answer as they build up to the 2026 T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav has been retained as captain. However, his leadership role could be under the scanner considering his poor returns with the bat since taking over as T20I captain.

Shubman Gill's return to the T20I squad has added a new dynamic to the top order combination. Sanju Samson had a poor series as opener against England and many experts reckon that both Samson and Gill cannot fit into the T20I playing XI. In the bowling department, one again needs to see how Kuldeep Yadav is utilized now that Varun Chakaravarthy is the No. 1 spin bowler in the team.

Ad

Trending

Today's IND vs UAE toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Suryakumar said:

"We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later."

India have left out Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI, while Sanju Samon has been picked over Jitesh Sharma.

IND vs UAE - Today's match playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Ad

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

Today's IND vs UAE pitch report

“Today is a much calmer day in terms of the heat. There's a shorter boundary the players can target. This is a newly laid pitch with some cracks. There are some bare patches too, so it could be unpredictable” - Russell Arnold and Sanjay Manjrekar

Ad

Today's IND vs UAE match complete players list

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

UAE squad: Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Waseem (c), Rahul Chopra (wk), Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan

Ad

IND vs UAE - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Izatullah Safi

Third umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news