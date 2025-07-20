"Even if you were jealous, it is justified" - Indian spin legends Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh break silence on rift rumors

Indian spin greats Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh have broken their silence on rumors of rift and jealousy. During an interaction, Harbhajan asked Ashwin if he thinks he is jealous of the latter's success. Ashwin replied that even if he was jealous at one point, he was only being human.Former off-spinners Harbhajan and Ashwin are regarded as two of the greatest bowlers to have represented the country, especially in the Test format. Harbhajan played 103 Tests for India, claiming 417 wickets at an average of 32.46, with 25 five fers and five 10-wicket match hauls. Ashwin played 106 Tests, claiming 537 scalps at an average of 24, with 37 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls.Ashwin replaced Harbhajan in the Indian Test team as the frontline spinner, leading to rumors of a rift between the two. In the teaser of Season 3 of Kutti Stories with Ash, the two former spinners were seen discussing the controversy. Ashwin candidly asked Harbhajan:&quot;This whole jealousy bit. Before I allow you to answer that, let me clarify something. People look at everything from their perspective. For example, if they are passing a comment on me, they believe that others would see the world through their eyes. This comment that you are jealous of this person who is interviewing you today — what would that be about?&quot;In his reply, Harbhajan calmly stated:&quot;Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?&quot;Continuing the conversation, Ashwin chipped in and commented:&quot;Even if you were jealous at one point, it is justified. That is my point. I would never take it the wrong way because we are all human. Naturally, it is bound to be like that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the discussion, Ashwin also dismissed claims that he retired because Washington Sundar was being preferred over of him in the playing XI. The 38-year-old said:&quot;Some people believe I retired because of Washington Sundar. He is in the thick of things now. All of this is the perspective of others.&quot;While Harbhajan retired from all forms of cricket in December 2021, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024, midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh were handy lower order battersApart from their bowling exploits, both Ashwin and Harbhajan could contribute with the bat in the lower order. Ashwin notched up six hundreds and 14 half-centuries in Test cricket, with a best of 124. He also hit one fifty in the one-day format.On the other hand, Harbhajan scored two hundreds and nine half-centuries in Test cricket, with a best of 115. The former India off-spinner had a highest score of 49 in the one-day format.