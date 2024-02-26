Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Mumbai Champions, Match 7

VVIP Uttar Pradesh registered a 45-run against Telangana Tigers in the sixth clash of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 while Chhattisgarh Warriors secured a 58-run win over Mumbai Champions in the seventh contest.

VVIP Uttar Pradesh, led by Suresh Raina, continue to stay on top of the points table with three consecutive victories with six points at an NRR of 1.904. Chhattisgarh Warriors moved up from sixth to second slot with one win and a loss, racking up two points at an NRR of 0.9.

Red Carpet Delhi maintained their third rank with one win and a loss, bagging two points at an NRR of -0.175. Mumbai Champions moved down from second to fourth rank with one win and a loss, gathering two points at an NRR of -0.8.

Telangana Tigers slipped from fourth to fifth spot with one win and two losses, picking up two points while Rajasthan Legends are currently occupying the wooden spoon with two consecutive losses.

How the doubleheader panned out on Day 4?

Moving to the details of the sixth game, VVIP Uttar Pradesh dominated the opposition with a total of 269/4 in 20 overs. No. 3 batter Pawan Negi was the chief destructor with a 139-run knock in 56 balls, featuring 16 fours and eight sixes.

Negi received good support from Anshul Kapoor with 71 runs in 45 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Captain Suresh Raina played a cameo, scoring 27 runs in 13 balls with five fours. Sundeep Tyagi scalped two wickets for the Tigers.

In response, the Telangana Tigers could rack up only 224/8 in 20 overs. Chris Gayle smacked 94 runs in 46 balls with three fours and 10 sixes while K Kamelesh scored 46* runs in 22 balls. Chris Mpofu claimed a fifer, conceding 36 runs in four overs.

In the seventh encounter, Chhattisgarh Warriors posted a whopping total of 231/8 in 20 overs. Jatin Saxena (57), Saurabh Tiwary (46), Asghar Afghan (59), and Amit Mishra (30) were crucial in setting up an imposing total.

In the chase, Vishvajitsinh Solanki was the top-scorer with 43 runs while Peter Trego (30) and Vijay Singh (29) gave their best, but couldn’t reach home as they racked up only 173/9 in 20 overs. Gurkeerat Singh, Milinda Siriwardana, and Mohammed Kalim Khan secured two wickets each.

