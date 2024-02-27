Indian Veteran Premier League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Telangana Tigers vs Chhattisgarh Warriors (Updated) ft. Amit Mishra

Mumbai Champions elected to bat after winning the toss against Red Carpet Delhi in the 8th match of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, February 27. Mumbai scored 139 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala was the highest scorer for the team and scored 38 runs off 30 deliveries. Ashley Nurse and Vikrant Sharma were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi and took three wickets each.

Thisara Perera remained unbeaten on 64 runs off 27 deliveries. He helped Delhi chase down the target of 140 runs in 14.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Perera was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Chhattisgarh Warriors won the toss in the 9th match against Telangana Tigers and elected to bowl. Telangana scored 150 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Ricardo Powell was the highest scorer for the team and made 37 runs off 18 deliveries. Amit Mishra was the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh and took four wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Naman Ojha and Jatin Saxena provided a solid start to Chhattisgarh and added 141 runs for the first wicket. Saxena scored 92 runs off 33 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award. Chhattisgarh won the match by nine wickets in just 10.1 overs.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Pawan Negi"}">Pawan Negi VUP 215 3 3 139 71.67 206.73 1 1 12 21 2 Anshul Kapoor VUP 187 3 3 71 62.33 148.41 - 3 6 19 3 Richard Levi"}">Richard Levi RCD 171 3 3 133 57 206.02 1 - 18 9 4 Jatin Saxena CW 149 3 3 92 49.67 275.93 - 2 11 17 5 Peter Trego"}">Peter Trego MC 149 3 3 92 74.5 167.42 - 1 8 14 6 Naman Ojha CW 140 3 3 78 70 212.12 - 1 10 11 7 Siva-Bharath-Kumar Sagiri TT 140 4 4 87 46.67 144.33 - 1 7 15 8 Asela Gunaratne RCD 134 3 3 106 134 191.43 1 - 6 17 9 Saurabh Tiwary CW 119 3 3 70 59.5 175 - 1 4 14 10 Chris Gayle TT 111 2 2 94 55.5 170.77 - 1 10 7

Pawan Negi is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has made 215 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 206.73. Anshul Kapoor is still in second place and has scored 187 runs in three matches at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 148.41.

Richard Levi is still the third-highest run-scorer and has made 171 runs in three games at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 206.02. Jatin Saxena has jumped to fourth place and has amassed 149 runs in three matches at an average of 49.67.

Peter Trego is still in fifth place and has 149 runs to his name in three matches at a strike rate of 167.42.

Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Chris Mpofu VUP 9 3 3 10.89 8.91 7.33 1 - - 2 Amit Mishra CW 6 3 3 16.67 11.11 9 - 1 - 3 Amit Sanan MC 5 3 3 13.8 6.9 12 - - - 4 Vishvajithsinh Solanki MC 5 3 3 22.8 10.36 13.2 - - - 5 Samiullah Beigh RCD 5 3 3 19.4 10.78 10.8 - 1 - 6 Ashley Nurse RCD 5 3 3 24 11.25 12.8 - - - 7 Bipul Sharma RCD 4 3 3 24 9.6 15 - - - 8 Vinay Yadav MC 4 3 3 14.75 9.83 9 - - - 9 Sudeep Tyagi TT 4 3 3 27.5 10 16.5 - - - 10 Parveen Thapar VUP 4 3 3 23.75 11.88 12 - - -

Chris Mpofu is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked nine wickets in three matches at an average of 10.89. Amit Mishra has jumped to second place with six wickets in three matches at an average of 16.67.

Amit Sanan has slipped to third place from second and has picked five wickets in three matches at an average of 13.80. Vishvajithsinh Solanki has moved to fourth position and has picked five wickets in three matches at an average of 22.80.

Samiullah Beigh has moved to fifth place from third and has picked up a total of five wickets in three games.

