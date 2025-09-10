Is Arshdeep Singh playing today's IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?

Pacer Arshdeep Singh will not be playing in today's Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and the UAE on Wednesday, September 10. It is the first match of the multination tournament for the Men In Blue and will be played in Dubai.

While it was expected that the left-arm seamer would start in India's playing 11 alongside Jasprit Bumrah, he was not named during the toss. Therefore, they will be playing with just one pure pacer in Bumrah and two fast-bowling all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

Notably, Arshdeep Singh, who was a part of the Indian squad during their recently concluded Test series against England, had to sit out for the entire series. He continues to remain out of the playing 11 irrespective of the format.

India have gone with two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy over Arshdeep. Captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first.

India's playing 11 for Asia Cup 2025 clash against UAE: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

The 26-year-old pacer had an impressive IPL 2025 season with the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He picked up 21 wickets from 17 games at an average of 24.66 and an economy rate of 8.88.

What is Arshdeep Singh's T20I record?

Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut against England in 2022. He had a stellar start to his T20I career and returned figures of 2/18 from 3.3 overs in his very first outing.

He has played 63 T20Is so far and has been a wicket-taking bowler. Arshdeep has bagged 99 wickets at an average of 18.30 and an economy rate of 8.29 with best figures of 4/9. Moreover, he is also India's leading wicket-taker in the format.

He last played a T20I during the home series against England earlier this year. Arshdeep Singh did not have a great outing and played three out of the five matches in that series. He managed to pick up four wickets at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 7.88.

