Is Mohammed Siraj in India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup?

The hero of India's most recent Test series in England, Mohammed Siraj, did not find a place in the 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad in a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. The ever-reliable pacer is coming off a brilliant Test tour of England, finishing as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43, including two 5-wicket hauls. Siraj has a passable T20I record with 14 wickets in 16 games at an average of over 32 and an economy of 7.79. He boasted similar numbers in the 2025 IPL, finishing with 16 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 32.93 and an economy of 9.24. Siraj was the lone Indian pacer to play all five Tests in England, and the lion-hearted seamer should be back in action when India take on West Indies in a two-Test home series following the Asia Cup.Meanwhile, Team India has gone with three specialist pace-bowling options for the Asia Cup in Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.Team India's 2025 Asia Cup squad:Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku SinghWhen did Mohammed Siraj last play a T20I for Team India?Mohammed Siraj's last T20I outing for India came in the 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka in July 2024. The 31-year-old played all three matches of the series but picked up only one wicket in nine overs of bowling. The right-arm pacer featured in the first half of India's triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies and the USA. However, he picked up only the lone wicket in three games, resulting in India including the extra spinner in his place in the second half of the competition. The Hyderabad-born seamer has not played in India's last three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England. He was also dropped from the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy earlier in the year.