"It's funny how quickly we forget" - Bollywood legend's subtle dig at critics after Kohli & Rohit star in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took a dig at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's critics after the side's third and final ODI of the away series against Australia on Saturday, October 25. The Men in Blue secured a clinical nine-wicket win over the hosts at the Sydney Cricket Ground, salvaging some pride after losing the first two games.

Ad

The two former captains played starring roles in India's win, forming an unbeaten 168-run partnership in 170 balls for the second wicket. Their batting exploits helped the visitors chase the 237-run target in 38.3 overs.

Rohit notched up his 33rd ODI ton, staying not out on 121 off 125 balls. Kohli, who registered back-to-back ducks in the series, redeemed himself by playing an unbeaten 74-run knock in 81 deliveries.

Shetty slammed Rohit and Kohli's naysayers by pointing out their significant contributions to Indian cricket. He wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"It’s funny how quickly we forget…the records, the fights, the pride, the tears, the sacrifice. Two games and suddenly everyone’s a critic. They heard the noise. They read the doubts. They stayed silent…And let the bat do the talking. Because legends like Rohit & Virat don’t have to prove a point —They are the point."

Ad

Suniel Shetty @SunielVShetty It’s funny how quickly we forget…the records, the fights, the pride, the tears, the sacrifice. Two games and suddenly everyone’s a critic. They heard the noise. They read the doubts. They stayed silent… And let the bat do the talking. Because legends like Rohit &amp; Virat

Ad

Rohit was adjudged the Player of the series and the Player of the Match for the 3rd ODI. He was the highest run-scorer of the rubber, amassing 202 runs across three innings.

"I love doing what I do and hope to continue to do that" - Rohit Sharma after his match-winning hundred in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma stated that India still had many positives to take despite the 1-2 series loss. He also emphasized that it was his job as a senior player to guide the youngsters of the team.

Ad

Hoping to continue winning matches for India, he said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives. Young side, there will be a lot of learnings for them. When I came into the squad, I remember how seniors helped us, it's now our job to do the same. Never easy playing in Australia, just abroad. We need to share our experience, help them create game plans.

Ad

"I still go back to basics in Australia all these years. It's something I need to pass on. I love playing in Australia in general. I've had a decent memory in SCG - great pitch, ground and crowd. I love doing what I do and hope to continue to do that."

India and Australia will now compete in a five-match T20I series. The opening contest will take place in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29.

India's next ODI assignment will be a three-match away series against South Africa, beginning November 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news