"It's like someone has snatched a toy from a kid's hand" - Salman Butt on Ramiz Raja's verbal attack on PCB after being sacked

Former cricketer Salman Butt believes that Ramiz Raja should have avoided creating a fuss after being sacked as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 28, Butt pointed out that no other former chairman had resorted to making such comments after their removal. He also suggested that Ramiz should accept the decision gracefully and consider getting back to commentary.

"Ramiz Raja was lucky that the new government allowed him to work for several months after coming to power," Butt said. "Not only did they not remove him straight away, but they also supported him. There had been talks about Ramiz's removal. It did not happen overnight. I think his recent comments have left a bitter taste.

"People have been sacked before too, but nobody has ever reacted this way after being removed. It's like someone has snatched a toy from a kid's hand. He should not be making such statements and needs to show some grace. He should consider doing commentary now."

Notably, Ramiz has expressed his displeasure at being replaced by Najam Sethi as the new PCB chief. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Ramiz stated that the new board members have no interest in the betterment of Pakistan cricket and that they only want authority.

"Didn't do enough at the grassroots level" - Kamran Akmal on Ramiz Raja's tenure

Speaking in the same video, wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal mentioned that Ramiz Raja's recent comments and the team's performances in Test cricket have both dented the reputation of Pakistan cricket.

He commended Ramiz for increasing the salaries of current and former cricketers. Akmal, however, claimed that the 60-year-old did not do enough at the grassroots level. The veteran glovesman said:

"The team's recent performances and the comments made by Ramiz Raja have damaged Pakistani cricket. He should accept it gracefully. There needs to be peace. How long are we going to keep fighting amongst ourselves?

"Ramiz has done a lot of good things during his tenure, and we must thank him for that. However, while he increased the salaries of the players, he didn't do enough at the grassroots level."

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently competing against New Zealand in a two-match Test series at home. After their embarrassing 3-0 loss to England, Babar Azam and Co. will be hoping to salvage pride by securing a series win over the Kiwis.

