“It's meant to be a joke” - Tabraiz Shamsi issues clarification over cheeky post on Suryakumar Yadav's 2024 T20 World Cup final catch controversy

Tabraiz Shamsi has issued a clarification over a cheeky post he made concerning Suryakumar Yadav's catch of David Miller in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. The spinner is currently in the Caribbean, set to represent St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Shamsi was a part of the Proteas side that reached the final of the 2024 ICC men's T20 World Cup, which they lost to India by seven runs. The left-arm spinner recently took to his official account on X and shared a post, which showed a group of boys closely checking a catch taken near the boundary ropes.

Shamsi shared the video with the following caption:

"If they used this method to check the catch in the world cup final maybe it would have been given not out 😅"

The above caption was in reference to the catch taken by Suryakumar Yadav on the first ball of the last over of the final. Shamsi received some backlash from the fans who saw the post. He was quick to reply to that with the following:

"In case some people dont understand that it's meant to be a joke and no one is crying... let me explain it to you like a 4 year old child 🤗 It's A Joke"

Shamsi to represent St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2024

After playing in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) earlier this year, Shamsi will now be turning up for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2024. He wasn't picked up in the draft but came in as an injury replacement for Sri Lankan captain Wanindu Hasaranga, along with fellow South African Anrich Nortje who replaces Nuwan Thushara.

The 34-year-old last played in the competition for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2022. He represented St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots from years 2015 to 2018 and will be donning their shirt for a second stint in the league.

