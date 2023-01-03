"It's not the right way to play cricket yet" - Coach Hussey says Adam Zampa would have withdrawn appeal if run-out at non-striker's end was given out

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey has commented that captain Adam Zampa would have withdrawn his appeal if the umpire declared Melbourne Renegades batter Tom Rogers run-out at the non-striker's end in the final over of the innings.

During today's Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, Adam Zampa grabbed the headlines by executing a run-out at the non-striker's end when Tom Rogers was backing up. The umpire declared it not out because Zampa completed his action without letting the ball go.

In a chat with the broadcasters later during the match, Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey opened up on that incident and said:

"I spoke to Zamps already, and he said if it would have been given out, we would have withdrawn our appeal anyway. It's not the right way to play cricket yet. It was more of a warning to the batter not to leave too early because at the end of the innings that's what generally happens."

Tom Moody and Tabraiz Shamsi react to David Hussey's comment on the Adam Zampa-Tom Rogers incident

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody left a comment under David Hussey's interview and wrote:

"Interesting…’not the right way to play cricket’ is that the batter stealing ground or the bowler calling the batter out??"

South African cricket team spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also chimed in and replied to Tom Moody's comment as follows:

"I think the batter stealing ground is what he might be referring to coach. The only valid answer here lol."

As far as the match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades is concerned, the Renegades won the match by 33 runs. Incidentally, Tom Rogers was adjudged the Man of the Match. Rogers took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help the Renegades defeat the Stars in the Melbourne derby of BBL 2023.

