"It's a slap on our cricket system" - Misbah-ul-Haq on PCB re-hiring Mickey Arthur as Director of Cricket

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq termed the re-hiring of Mickey Arthur by the PCB as 'a slap in the face' of Pakistan cricket.

Arthur is likely to return to Pakistan's men's team as their director of cricket. The South African will stick to his role as Derbyshire's coach and is expected to join the Men in Green on a part-time basis. The PCB had earlier announced that Arthur has rejected their offer as a head coach.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Misbah said the fault lies in the nation's cricketing system as the best individuals do not want to come. The 48-year-old also lamented the continuous tiff between present and former players and said:

"It's a slap on our cricket system that we are not able to find a high-profile full-time coach. It's a shame that the best ones do not want to come and we insist on having someone who is looking at Pakistan as a second option.

"I blame our own system, which is vulnerable enough with so many weak lines for anyone to exploit it. We are to be blamed ourselves that we have disrespected and discredited our own people to make a bad image."

Pakistan have struggled over the last few months in international cricket, losing to the likes of England and New Zealand at home. Babar Azam became the first Pakistan skipper to suffer a Test series whitewash at home, which was inflicted by England.

"PCB is always ready to back foreign coaches but never supports the local ones" - Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq. (Image Credits: Getty)

Misbah, who stepped down as Pakistan's coach in September of 2021, also criticized the PCB for not backing local coaches enough, indicating that there is plenty of bureaucracy and conspiracy. He said:

"PCB is always ready to back foreign coaches but never supports the local ones. They are fond of having overseas coaches because they think locals can easily be politicized and are not capable, but do we know it's the PCB bureaucracy who politicized the structure?

"They throw the local ones under the bus when they come under pressure and there has never been accountability of the bureaucracy in PCB."

Pakistan's next assignment is against New Zealand when the Kiwis will tour the sub-continent nation in April for five ODIs and as many T20Is.

