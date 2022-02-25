"It's the toughest call I've made as a cricketer" - Usman Khawaja on ending his association with Sydney Thunder

Usman Khawaja has decided to end his longstanding association with Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder, citing family reasons. He has been part of the side since the 2011-12 season and has gradually become a mainstay in their batting line-up.

Khawaja even played a starring role in the Sydney Thunder's title-clinching season in the 2015-16 season. He smacked a century in the semi-finals and a match-defining half-century in the pinnacle clash that season.

The 35-year old admitted that he wanted to stay close to his family in Brisbane as his wife is expecting their second child soon. Due to this, he had to take the hard call of bidding farewell to the Sydney Thunder. Speaking to cricket.com.au Usman Khawaja said:

"I hate talking about the decision I've made. It's the toughest call I've made as a cricketer because Sydney Thunder, the players, the coaching and support staff, and the club's supporters mean so much to me. However, it is for family reasons, and while I'm leaving, people who know me realize a big part of my heart will always remain with Thunder."

"I don't want people to think I've cut my ties with Sydney Thunder because I'll always care about the club, the players, the entire organization."

He continued by expressing his admiration for the franchise and wished the team success going forward. Khawaja said:

"I believed in Thunder, and I loved that it represented the city's western suburbs – I'm a proud 'westie', always will be - and that's why winning the title in BBL|05 was massive. I think Sydney Thunder are capable of having long, sustained success with the players they have. Thunder's biggest moments are still to come."

"Usman leaves Sydney Thunder with our best wishes for the future" - Michael Klinger

Cricket NSW's Head of Male Cricket, Michael Klinger, acknowledged that it was hard to let go of Usman Khawaja, who has been a stellar performer for the side over the years. However, Klinger understood Khawaja's predicament and wished the southpaw well. Michael Klinger said:

"Usman leaves Sydney Thunder with our best wishes for the future. He's a foundation player who leaves a legacy as a great competitor and player, a strong leader, and someone who actively helped Thunder become the club he always believed it could be."

Usman Khawaja has played 59 games for Sydney Thunder in the BBL. He has amassed 1818 runs at a strike rate of 129.86, with a high score of 109*.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar