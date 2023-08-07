"It was all about Sammy"- Tilak Varma opens up on celebration for Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira and Tilak Varma have formed a great bond with the latter being a part of the Mumbai Indians setup over the past two seasons. The southpaw dedicated his maiden half-century for India to Samaria and did a unique celebration.

After the game, the young southpaw was asked about his celebration and he said that he had decided to celebrate in that manner whenever he reaches his first milestone.

Here's what Tilak Varma told reporters:

"It (celebration) was all about Sammy (Samaira), Rohit bhai's daughter. Our relation is really good so I had decided that whenever I score a century or a fifty, then I will do the fun celebration. We both play with each other that way so I did the celebration for Sammy."

Tilak Varma on Rohit Sharma calling him an 'all-format' cricketer

Being a part of the MI setup, Tilak Varma has naturally spent time with Rohit Sharma and spoke about how the latter gave him confidence by saying that he can be a success across formats.

The southpaw also spoke about how former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also inspired him growing up. On this, he stated:

"My inspiration has been Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. I spend more time with Rohit bhai. In my first IPL, he had told me that Tilak you are an all-format cricketer. It boosted my confidence. His guidance has been massive for me. Rohit Sharma has been a big support system to me. He always talks to me and tells me to enjoy the game."

Although India lost the second T20I, Tilak played a fine knock and his half-century was crucial in taking the visitors to a competitive total. With reports of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul both looking dicey for the Asia Cup, it will be interesting to see if India take a punt on the youngster.