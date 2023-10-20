"It seemed like he was playing club cricket with kids" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's blazing knock in IND vs BAN World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for dominating the opposition bowlers in India's World Cup 2023 win against Bangladesh.

The Bangla Tigers set the Men in Blue a 257-run target in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Rohit then smashed 48 runs off 40 deliveries before Virat Kohli's unbeaten century took India to a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 51 deliveries to spare.

Reflecting on India's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rohit for giving the impression that he was playing against junior cricketers. He said (2:40):

"The way Rohit Sharma was batting, it seemed like he was playing club cricket with kids, that you hit whenever and wherever you want to hit. He plays amazingly against the short ball although he did get out to a short ball in the end. He got out because he pulled the ball from well outside the off-stump."

The former India opener reckons Rohit's inability to convert his start into a century would have disappointed his fans. He observed:

"When you do that, you aren't able to hit the ball in the air and drag it down a little, because when he hits in the air, it goes into the stands. The way Rohit is batting, it seems like he will score a century every time and we feel sad whenever he doesn't do that."

Rohit hit seven fours and two sixes during his knock. He was caught at deep square leg while trying to reach his half-century with a big shot.

"Rohit was absolutely sensational and so was Shubman Gill" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma strung together an 88-run partnership. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also praised Shubman Gill for playing a pleasing knock. He stated (3:30):

"He (Rohit) was absolutely sensational and so was Shubman Gill. This was supposed to be Gill's tournament. Everyone said Gill will be one of the highest run-scorers and probably the highest but he didn't play two of the first three matches and got out in the third after hitting four fours."

Chopra pointed out that the youngster was slightly more circumspect than his opening partner at the start but grew in confidence as his innings progressed. He elaborated:

"It can happen, you were coming back from dengue. He gave himself a little time at the start. It seemed like Rohit was in a different form and Shubman was giving himself time, and then boundaries one after the other to reach his half-century. He will be slightly disappointed as a century was there for the taking."

Shubman scored 53 runs off 55 deliveries with the help of five fours and two sixes. He too was caught in the deep while trying to hit a maximum off Mehidy Hasan Miraz's bowling.

