"It seemed like a wedding hall" - Former cricketer’s scathing attack on Pakistan’s practice match for 2025 tri-series

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali took a dig at the Men in Green's recently concluded practice match ahead of their upcoming tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa. He seemed unimpressed by the stadium and didn't mince his words while criticizing the venue.

The Pakistani team played an intra-squad practice match at the Ghani Glass Ground on Tuesday, February 4. Basit suggested that there was no point in playing a match on such a ground, even comparing the stadium to a wedding hall.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-expert said (from 5:21):

"There is no benefit of such a match. It was a very bad ground. It seemed like a wedding hall. The pitch was such that the ball didn't bounce above the knee. Are you going to get such pitches in the tri-nation series and Champions Trophy? The match should be played in a proper way. If a batter is out then he is out."

The tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa kicks off on Saturday, February 8. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side will take on New Zealand in the opening encounter in Lahore.

"I don't know if it is the Pakistan team's camp or a camp for some U13 kids" - Basist Ali on Men in Green's practice match

Basit Ali opined that the Mohammad Rizwan-led side's camp ahead of the tri-nation series seemed like an Under-13 practice session. He expressed his disappointment at the team playing a match on a very small ground.

The 54-year-old emphasized that even the wicket was sub-par, lacking enough bounce. Basit added in the aforementioned video (from 6:35):

"When the match was going on, some guys were practicing outside. I don't if there aren't any grounds left in Lahore or what. A player who plays straight won't get out on this pitch. The ground was like a carrom board, if you just lifted the ball it would be a six. I don't know if it is the Pakistan team's camp or a camp for some U13 kids."

Following the tri-nation series, the team will commence their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. The defending champions' first match will be against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

