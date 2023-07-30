"It seems like they have already made up their mind that Umran Malik has fallen slightly behind in that race" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reckons Umran Malik's underutilization implies that the speedster is falling behind in the pecking order of Indian pacers for a place in the World Cup squad.

The Men in Blue were bowled out for 181 after being asked to bat first in the second ODI against the West Indies in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, July 29. Umran went wicketless and conceded 27 runs in three overs as the hosts chased down the below-par target with six wickets and 80 deliveries to spare.

While reflecting on India's bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra wasn't too optimistic about Umran being in India's scheme of things for the ODI World Cup later this year, explaining:

"If I talk about the bowling, Umran Malik again bowled only three overs. He was expensive but bowled only three overs and that too in two spells. He bowled only three overs in the first match. So it seems like they have already made up their mind that Umran Malik has fallen slightly behind in that race."

On the flip side, Chopra believes Shardul Thakur has enhanced his chances of making it to India's squad for the quadrennial event, stating:

"Shardul Thakur is doing himself a huge favor. He picked up three wickets. He dismissed Brandon King in the last match as well. He is doing what he can do. It is most important that you continue doing your job irrespective of what others are doing."

Chopra was happy that Hardik Pandya bowled a decent number of overs in the second ODI. However, he was disappointed with only Shardul and Kuldeep Yadav being among the wickets.

"The Player of the Match in my opinion is Shai Hope" - Aakash Chopra

Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 63 off 80 deliveries.

Aakash Chopra chose Shai Hope, who was also the official Player of the Match, as the standout performer of the game, saying:

"The Player of the Match in my opinion is Shai Hope. Of course, it was required to stop India to a manageable score earlier. Then there was a 53-run opening partnership (for the West Indies) and then Shardul Thakur picked up three quick wickets."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the West Indies skipper for taking his team across the line in Keacy Carty's company after they were reduced to 91/4 at one stage, elaborating:

"India were right back into the game but then Shai Hope - he is a phenomenal player. In ODI cricket, he is absolutely ruling the game and played a captain's knock here as well. Shai Hope remained unbeaten till the end. Keacy Carty, who played this match and didn't play the last one, was there alongside him."

Chopra was also appreciative of Hope's captaincy. He pointed out that, barring using Kyle Mayers with the new ball, he maneuvered his bowlers effectively.

