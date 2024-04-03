"It takes a brave man to accept his mistake" - Shadab Khan praises Umar Gul for his apology over 'injury' remarks during 2023 World Cup

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has praised former pacer Umar Gul for apologizing for his remarks over Shadab's injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

In the all-important South Africa clash of the World Cup, Shadab was substituted for concussion by Usama Mir after hitting his head while fielding. The 25-year-old batted during the first innings and scored a crucial 43 but the injury during the second innings prevented him from taking further part in the contest.

Mir bowled eight overs and picked up figures of 2/42 as Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat.

However, Gul questioned Shadab's injury at the time and told a local news channel:

"We're uncertain about the nature of his injury, but doubts arise when you fall, claim a concussion, leave the field, and then return. The physio checks you, and after some time, you're back out there. You engage in conversations with people and then depart.

"Later, when the match becomes tense and you realize it's favoring us, you sit outside in the dugout, cheering. It implies you've made an excuse; you've saved yourself. So, naturally, people will question it."

Gul accepted his mistake later and confirmed apologizing to Shadab after the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

"After the PSL, I immediately approached him [Shadab] because the actual scenario was that he had suffered two concussions within a year, and the third incident occurred during the World Cup. The doctor advised him to rest to prevent any serious repercussions," said Gul.

"Upon learning the truth and meeting him for the first time in the training camp, I went straight to him and expressed my regret. I said, 'Shadab, it was never my intention to cause you harm, and naturally, as a Pakistani, I felt at that moment that the team needed you.' So, it was said out of necessity for the team, but otherwise, Shadab is a wonderful individual, and we have a good relationship. Our families are also close. However, I felt remorseful for my earlier statement, and I apologized to Shadab for it," he added.

Upon seeing Cricket Pakistan's tweet regarding Gul's apology, Shadab took to his Twitter handle to praise the former pacer.

"It takes a brave man to accept his mistake. Respect you Gulli bhai. Always stay happy," tweeted Shadab.

Expand Tweet

Shadab recently captained Islamabad United to the PSL title, defeating Multan Sultans in the grand finale.

Shadab Khan had a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign

The injury during the South Africa game aside, Shadab Khan still had a forgettable 2023 World Cup campaign.

Despite being the deputy to skipper Babar Azam, the all-rounder did very little of note with the bat and the ball. Shadab picked up only two wickets in the six games he played at a horrific average of 118.5 and an economy of over 6.20.

Although he made some timely contributions with the bat at No. 7, Shadab still finished with mediocre numbers, scoring 121 runs at an average of 24.20.

His torrid performances mirrored Pakistan's struggles during the World Cup as they finished fifth with only four wins in nine games and missed out on semi-final qualification.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!