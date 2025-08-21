"It was a theatre and there were only 2 of us" - Rahul Dravid's hilarious revelation about last movie he saw

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid recently got candid with Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s YouTube channel on Thursday, August 21. The erstwhile skipper revealed a hilarious tale, saying he went to the theatre to watch Drishyam 2’s Hindi edition but was surprised to see there was only he and his wife Vijeta. Interestingly, the crime thriller featuring Ajay Devgn was a blockbuster hit.

Ad

Speaking to Ashwin on Kutty Stories (via YouTube channel), Dravid said:

“I think I saw that Drishyam 2 movie, the Hindi one. So me and Vijeta went to the theatre on a weekday, and it was actually quite funny. It was a theatre and there were only two of us. Not private screening (laughs). We thought we would just go on a weekday for the morning show in the mall near our house. And we are locked up there and thinking about whether they will play or not.”

Ad

Trending

On the cricketing front, Dravid further lauded MS Dhoni for his ability to handle the players as a young captain. He, however, picked VV Chandrasekhar as his favorite skipper. The T20 World Cup-winning coach said:

“VV Chandrasekhar was one of the early captains that I enjoyed… I thought Dhoni was really good at the backend, the way he managed, not being an easy transition for him. From being a young man, captaining the guys that they were, but he did that really well. Sourav, in a way, did a lot for Indian cricket and was clear about what he was doing. Grateful for all these guys, Anil was very good as well. Anil was very clear about his communication, what he wanted from you.”

Ad

Notably, Dravid played under Dhoni during the fag end of his career.

Ad

Rahul Dravid reveals the toughest bowler he faced during his illustrious career

Rahul Dravid further picked former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath and Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan among the two toughest bowlers he played against during his 15-year-long international career. The 52-year-old said in the same video:

“As a spinner, I think Muralitharan was the best bowler that I played against spin. Great skill, ability to swing the ball both ways, especially around the wicket, and starts getting the doosra away from you. Again, someone who never tired, bowled long overs. Just kept at you. He was a phenomenal spinner.”

Ad

“I would say as a fast bowler, it has to be Glenn McGrath. I kind of played Wasim and Waqar at the back end of their career… and they were really good. But I played McGrath at his peak. He was a phenomenal bowler. Probably challenged my off stump than anyone ever did. Just the level of fitness, and he was able to come at you the whole day. Great faster bowlers than him, but in terms of consistency and skill, I thought for me he was the toughest bowler I ever played,” he added.

Ad

Dravid further picked India’s 1-0 Test series wins in England (2007) and the West Indies (2006) among landmarks during his captaincy stint. He concluded:

“Winning in England in 2007, winning in the West Indies as well.”

Rahul Dravid has represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and one T20I, amassing 24,064 runs across three formats, including 48 tons and 145 half-centuries. As a skipper, he led India to 50 wins in 104 matches across formats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news