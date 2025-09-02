"It will be like a redemption story for him" - Irfan Pathan backs ace spinner to be Team India's X-Factor in 2025 Asia Cup 

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has named mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy as the Men in Blue's X-Factor for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The No.4-ranked T20I bowler has been the first-choice spinner in Gautam Gambhir's regime as coach, picking up an astonishing 31 wickets in 12 matches since his return.

Chakaravarthy featured for India during the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, which was held in the UAE. His mystery spin was a massive success during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), whose second half was held in the Middle East. However, he could not translate the same kind of form, emerging wicketless across three matches with 11 overs under his belt.

He was dropped after the dismal campaign, but after years of consistent displays in the IPL and domestic cricket, the selectors recalled him. The Tamil Nadu spinner had his moment in the UAE when he played a starring role in Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. However, he has the chance of completely burying the ghosts of the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign with an exceptional display in the 2025 Asia Cup.

Irfan Pathan backed the bowlers and all-rounders to be the X-Factors for India, but chose Varun Chakaravarthy above the rest because of his supreme form, and his renewed confidence.

"To think of someone as the X-Factor apart from Bumrah is quite difficult. Then there is Hardik and Axar, and you always think of all-rounders being the X-Factor. I am eager to see how Varun Chakaravarthy performs, because it will be kind of like a redemption story for him. He was there in that 2021 WC in the UAE and he did not do well, so I will have an eye on him because he is in solid form now, and he is confident. So out of all these names, to choose one, I'll go with Varun," Irfan Pathan said in a special interaction organized by Sony Sports Network.

Varun Chakaravarthy was Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) leading wicket-taker in the 2025 IPL campaign a few months back. He picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 22.53, and an economy rate of 7.66.

Irfan Pathan did not include wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in his bowling combination, as he backed Abhishek Sharma to chip in with his part-time left-arm spin if needed. His combination included three seam bowling options in Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh.

"We have two exceptional all-rounders (Axar and Hardik) that bat in the top seven, and when we have two such players that can give you four overs, you have the freedom to set any bowling combination that you want. When you have so many bowling options, you can add some serious depth to the batting, say even Dube can play at No.8. Not necessarily at No.8, but you have the option of shuffling the batting order. The final combination might be determined by the kind of pitches and dew, but I would go with Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Abhishek Sharma," Pathan said.

Kuldeep Yadav had to settle for a place on the bench during the entirety of India's tour of England recently, as the management preferred a different combination. The wrist spinner recently featured in the Duleep Trophy clash between the Central Zone and the North East Zone, where he ended up wicketless across both innings.

"All-rounders will be picked over him" - Irfan Pathan feels Rinku Singh might have to wait for his opportunity

Explosive left-handed batter Rinku Singh recently proclaimed that he was surprised at being named in Team India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. The southpaw had a mediocre IPL season, recording only 206 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 153.73, and an average of 29.43.

Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, he has featured consistently in the playing XI, but has not been able to leave a mark. However, he has found form at the right time while leading the Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League.

Irfan Pathan opined that Rinku Singh might struggle to find a place in the playing XI in this particular setup.

"I think all-rounders will be given preference, especially that No.8 slot. But this guy, Rinku Singh, first of all, he was very unfortunate to miss out on the 2024 T20 World Cup squad. I hope he does well when he gets a chance, but as of now, as far as I am concerned, all-rounders will be picked over him," Irfan Pathan said.

Team India will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10 to kick-start their 2025 Asia Cup campaign. The Men in Blue walk in as defending champions following their iconic triumph in Sri Lanka during the 2023 edition.

