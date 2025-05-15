"Jaan hazir hai" - Sunil Gavaskar gets emotional while inaugurating Board Room named in his honor at BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai

Former Indian cricketer and legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his emotions while inaugurating a 'Board Room' named in his honor at the BCCI Headquaters in Mumbai. The BCCI shared a video of the same on X (formerly Twitter).

The Board Room is named '10000 Gavaskar', honoring Sunil Gavaskar's iconic milestone of becoming the first Indian player to have crossed 10000 runs in Test cricket.

He can be seen cutting the ribbon and inaugurating the new Board Room and was also felicitated for the same at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai. Further, the former cricketer can also be seen signing a special jersey with his name on the back. He also signed a picture of himself framed on the wall.

"Really appreciate the opportunities that I've got to be what I am thanks to Indian cricket. This is a huge honor. I'm very thankful to BCCI for this honor. BCCI ke liye jaan hazir hai (I present my life for BCCI)," he said in the video.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present to honor Gavaskar as he inaugurated the new and special Board Room named after him.

Watch the video of the same posted by BCCI on X below -

Sunil Gavaskar's stellar Test career

Sunil Gavaskar is considered to be among the pioneers when it comes to putting Indian batting on the globe in Test cricket. As mentioned above, he became the first Indian batter in the history of the game to cross 10000 Test runs in international cricket.

Gavaskar made his Test debut against the mighty West Indies back in the day at Port of Spain in 1971. The right-hander went on to play 125 Tests for India, scoring 10122 runs at an impressive average of 51.12.

He also notched up 34 Test hundreds to go with 45 half-centuries. His last game in the format for India came in 1987 against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gavaskar scored 21 runs in the first innings but made 96 in the second, falling just four short of a hundred in his final Test innings. However, he left on a brilliant note, as he was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' despite Pakistan winning by a close margin of 16 runs eventually.

