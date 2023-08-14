Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in New Zealand squad for T20I series against UAE

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has made a late change to their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the UAE, starting on Thursday. Fast bowler Jacob Duffy will replace Blair Tickner, who has decided to skip the series for personal reasons.

Tickner, initially named in the 15-man squad, will stay back home and be with his wife following the birth of their daughter last week. Duffy is a like-for-like replacement for Tickner, having played three ODIs and 10 T20Is for the Black Caps.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead believes Tickner's reason is a genuine one and that he has their full support. Stead also trusts Duffy to make an impact in the UAE.

"We’re a family environment and after speaking with Blair we fully support him being at home with Sarah and young Florence. The birth of a child is a special time and we’re glad to be able to support Blair in being at home. Jacob’s been part of many Blackcaps squads in the past and has always acquitted himself well at international level. He’s got good skills and experience and we look forward to welcoming him into our squad in Dubai."

It will also be the first T20I between the two sides. The Kiwis have played against the UAE in only one ODI, which came during the 1996 World Cup. New Zealand won it by 109 runs after posting 276.

New Zealand T20I squad to face the UAE

Tim Southee (c), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Will Young

The Kiwis will next travel to England to partake in four T20Is and as many ODIs. Before the 2023 World Cup, they also have an ODI series scheduled in Bangladesh, starting on September 21.