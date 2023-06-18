Jasprit Bumrah likely to make India comeback during Ireland T20Is: Reports

Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah could make his much-awaited return to international cricket during the T20I series against Ireland which is slated to be played in August this year.

Bumrah had a serious back injury last year which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022 and also the World Test Championship final 2023. However, according to reports from News18, the speedster seems to be recovering well after a back surgery in March and looks increasingly likely to achieve 'peak fitness' ahead of Ireland T20Is.

Here's what a senior BCCI official told News18:

“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field."

BCCI official on Jasprit Bumrah's progress at NCA

The BCCI official further gave information about how Jasprit Bumrah has been progressing in his rehabilitation at the NCA. Apart from being under the watchful eyes of NCA head VVS Laxman, Bumrah is also working closely with Nitin Patel, Head of Sports Science and Medical department.

S Rajnikanth is the physio who is working closely with Bumrah and the source said that the NCA is making sure they don't rush the pacer back into international cricket. The source stated:

"Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don’t want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle."

Bumrah's comeback would bolster India's bowling in their bid to try and win the World Cup later this year.

