Kabul Premier League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Shamshad Eagles vs Kabul Knight Riders, Match 5

Kabul Zalmi defeated Speenghar Warriors in the fourth match of the Kabul Premier League 2024 by five wickets after chasing down the target of 150 runs in 15.4 overs. In the fifth match, Shamshad Eagles defeated Kabul Knight Riders by 10 runs after posting a total of 133 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Band-e-Amir Stars are still at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.100. Kabul Zalmi have jumped to second place after winning their first game of the season. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.188.

Speenghar Warriors have slipped to third place from second and have won and lost one game each. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.386. Shamshad Eagles are still in fourth place and have won one out of two games. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.212.

Kabul Knight Riders have slipped to fifth position from third, having lost both their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.212. Shaheen Hunters have slipped to sixth position from fifth and lost their first game of the season. They have a Net Run Rate of -2.700.

Kabul Zalmi triumph over Speenghar Warriors with 5 wickets in hand

Kabul Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl against Speenghar Warriors. The Warriors posted a total of 149 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Hassan Eisakhil was the highest scorer and made 39 runs off 19 deliveries. Anwar Mangal and AM Ghazanfar took two wickets each for Zalmi.

Masood Gurbaz remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 32 deliveries. His innings helped Zalmi reach the target of 150 runs in 15.4 overs with five wickets in hand. Wafadar Momand picked two wickets for the Warriors. Gurbaz won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

The fifth match between Shamshad Eagles and Kabul Knight Riders was reduced to 13 overs per side due to rain. The Eagles won the toss and elected to bat.

Shahidullah made 44 runs off 21 deliveries and helped the Eagles post a total of 133 runs for the loss of five wickets. Rahman Shah was the pick of the bowlers for the Knight Riders.

Yousuf Shah opened the innings for the Knight Riders and made 64 runs off 34 deliveries. However, he didn’t get any support from the other batters. The Knight Riders made 123 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 10 runs. Abdullah Tarakhil took two wickets for 18 runs in three overs for the Eagles.

