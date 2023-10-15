“Kaptaan jab dara hua nazar ayega” – Former Pakistan captain analyzes Babar Azam’s 50 in IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan was disappointed with Babar Azam’s innings progression during the 2023 World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. The 52-year-old pointed out that Azam looked under pressure and lacked intent against India’s bowling attack and Pakistan eventually had to bear the brunt.

The statement came as Azam scored 50 runs off 58 balls, including seven boundaries. Pakistan, in particular, played relatively slow as they scored 29 runs from the 20th to the 27th overs. The slow approach came during the 82-run partnership between Babar and Mohammad Rizwan.

Following Azam's wicket, Pakistan lost the last eight wickets for just 36 runs, eventually getting bundled out for 191 in 42.5 overs.

Moin Khan told A-Sports:

“Babar’s batting in terms of intent, as captain, it was not his natural game. He took 58 balls. When he came to the crease, he was in a settled pitch and situation when the first wicket fell at 41. He should’ve maintained the flow a bit and attacked slightly."

"Ye to intent hota hain a pura reflect karta hai team ke andar (The intent reflects within the team). Aapka kaptaan jab dara hua nazar ayega, nahi khelega to ladke bhi phir wese hi react karte hain (If you captain is afraid to play his shots, boys will also react similarly).”

He continued:

“They looked under pressure, and clearly, because of this, they didn’t execute proper shots. Aap pehle se dare hue honge yaar mai shots khelunga to out na ho jaun (You are afraid whether you’ll get out while playing the shots). I didn’t see intent from any batters.”

“You don’t have an answer” – Shoaib Malik on Babar Azam’s captaincy in IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, meanwhile, felt that Babar Azam lacks plan B and C against top-tier teams, which backfired against India in the World Cup match. The 41-year-old told A-Sports:

“Babar Azam has been running the show, this is his responsibility. Sit with the players. There should be B and C plans. When you play big teams, they counterattack your plan A, and you don’t have an answer.”

The Men in Green will now look to return to winning ways in their next World Cup match against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20.

