KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Kuwait, Match 4

Hong Kong squared off against Kuwait in the fourth match of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024. The Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur played host to the contest on Saturday, August 24.

In a thrilling affair, Kuwait emerged victorious by two wickets and three balls to spare. With the win, Kuwait have moved to the top of the points table. They were placed third before this game but are now on top with four points from three games.

Malaysia are placed second with two points in as many games. They have a net run rate of 0.198 and have a chance to go top of the table if they beat Kuwait in their next game.

Hong Kong were sitting at the top of the table, but slipped to the bottom following their loss to Kuwait. They have two points and a net run rate of 0.170.

Here is how the points table of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 looks after the conclusion of match 4:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Kuwait 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.339 2 Malaysia 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.198 3 Hong Kong 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.17

Thrilling win helps Kuwait go top of the table in KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024

Kuwait won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hong Kong in the fourth match of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024. They had a very good start as they sent back both the Hong Kong openers quickly. Skipper Nizakat Khan then held the innings together nicely for Hong Kong.

Khan was well-supported by Babar Hayat (27) and Aizaz Khan (25). His 40-ball 61 helped Hong Kong post 144 on the board at the end of their 20 overs. Kuwait picked up six wickets in total, with Mohamed Shafeeq and Shiraz Khan finishing with two each.

Ravija Sandaruwan scored 42 at the top of the order in the chase but the middle-order batters faltered. They failed to get going before Bilal Tahir stepped up lower down the order. His 18-ball 38 helped Kuwait get closer to the total.

Tahir fell in the penultimate over but Muhammad Umar made sure Kuwait crossed the line by remaining unbeaten on 10. Ehsan Khan bowled beautifully for Hong Kong and registered figures of 4/22 in his four overs.

Anas Khan and Yasim Murtaza grabbed two scalps each but it wasn't enough to prevent their second loss in the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024.

