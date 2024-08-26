KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Hong Kong vs Malaysia, Match 6

Hong Kong beat Malaysia by seven runs in Match 6 of the KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024 on Monday (August 26) at the Selangor Turf Club in Kuala Lumpur. With the win, Hong Kong retained second spot on the table with four points thanks to wins in two out of four matches.

Hong Kong also improved their net run rate to 0.218 from 0.17. Malaysia, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points after one win from four matches. Their net run rate also dipped from -0.166 to -0.205.

Kuwait remain at the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.026 thanks to wins in three out of four games. They will be up against Hong Kong in the final on Tuesday, August 27.

Ehsan Khan stars for Hong Kong against Malaysia in KCC T20I Tri Nations Cup 2024

After being asked to bat first, Hong Kong put up a decent score of 153/6 on the board. Babar Hayat was their star batter, scoring a quick-fire 48 off 34 balls, laced with two fours and four sixes. Skipper Nizakat Khan also chipped in with a handy 41 off 44 balls.

The duo put on 84 runs for the third wicket off 64 balls. Captain Syed Aziz stood out for Malaysia with impressive figures of 4-0-33-3. Malaysia were in the hunt for most of the run-chase, but ran out of steam eventually. Ehsan Khan brought all his experience to the fore for Hong Kong.

Khan got the wickets of Aziz, Ahmed Aqeel, Saifullah Malik and Muhammad Amir to finish with figures of 4-0-28-4. On the back of his spell, Hong Kong restricted Malaysia to 146/7.

Yasim Murtuza was outstanding as well, picking up two crucial wickets, while Anshuman Rath had economical figures of 4-0-20-0.

