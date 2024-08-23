KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Northern Suburbs vs Wynnum-Manly, Match 3

The Western Suburbs defeated Gold Coast by three wickets in a last-over thriller in the second match of KFC T20 Max 2024. In Match 3, the Northern Suburbs trounced Wynnum-Manly by a whopping 119 runs. Both winners opened their account in the points table.

While the Northern Suburbs are placed at the top of the 12-team standings, the Western Suburbs occupy the third spot. The Redlands are ranked second after defeating Valley in the first game of the tournament.

Gold Coast, Valley and Wynnum-Manly occupy the bottom three slots of the points table for losing their respective opening fixtures. The remaining six teams are yet to kickstart their campaign.

Gold Coast, Western Suburbs play out thriller in Brisbane

Batting first at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Gold Coast were bundled out for 161 in 19.3 overs. Ben McDermott (53 off 33) and Brett Hampton (64 off 35) clubbed belligerent half-centuries to overcome an early batting collapse of 31 for four. For the Western Suburbs, Aidan Watterson picked three wickets at the expense of 21 runs. Bradley Hope also bagged figures of three for 39, while new-ball strikers Tom Whiteney and Tim Oakley chipped in with two wickets each.

Trending

Chasing 162 for a win, the Western Suburbs lost opener Bradley Hope for a first-ball duck to Xavier Bartlett. William Bosisto at No. 3 punched out a valiant 38 and middle-order batter Jared Sippel top-scored with 42 off just 24 balls.

Bartlett (2/25) and Zac McDermott (2/27) claimed two wickets each to keep Gold Coast in the hunt. However, wicketkeeper-batter Isaiah Snell blasted an unbeaten 20 off seven deliveries to seal the deal for the Western Suburbs with three balls remaining.

In the third match of the season, the Northern Suburbs batted first and blasted 227 for six from 20 overs. Raveesh Srivastava at No. 3 top-scored with an unbeaten 82 from just 45 balls. Opening batter Kurtis Patterson also bludgeoned a swift 56. Captain Sam Neale chipped in with an unbeaten 16 at the death. Harmon Sandhu scalped three wickets but conceded 69 runs in his four overs.

In response, Wynnum-Manly were bundled out for just 108 in 18 overs by Ryan Walker (4/10) and William Prestwidge (2/16). The Northern Suburbs won by 119 runs to claim the top spot in the KFC T20 Max 2024 points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️