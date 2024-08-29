KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sunshine Coast vs Gold Coast, Match 23

Redlands defeated Northern Suburbs in the 22nd match of KFC T20 Max Competition 2024 by six wickets after chasing down the target of 190 runs in 15.1 overs on Thursday (August 29). The 23rd match between Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast was interrupted due to rain. Gold Coast won the match by the DLS method.

Redlands are still in first place and have won all four of their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.731. Northern Suburbs are still in second position and have won three out of five matches with a Net Run Rate of +0.779.

Sandgate-Redcliffe are still in third place, while Gold Coast have moved to fourth position from seventh. Both teams have registered three wins and have a Net Run Rate of +0.561 and +0.400, respectively.

Western Suburbs have slipped to fifth place from fourth. Valley have moved to sixth position from fifth. Ipswich have slipped to seventh place from sixth. All three teams have registered two wins so far. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.021, +1.683, and +1.352, respectively.

Toombul, the University of Queensland, Wynnum-Manly, South Brisbane, and Sunshine Coast are still in the next five places. Sunshine Coast are the only team that is yet to win their first match, while the other four teams have won one game each. The five teams have a Net Run Rate of +0.867, -1.729, -1.647, -1.234, and -1.234, respectively.

Sunshine Coast stumble in rain-hit chase, Gold Coast win via DLS method

Redlands won the toss against Northern Suburbs and elected to bowl. Kurtis Patterson and Scott Palombo made a half-century each for the Northern Suburbs. They helped the team post a total of 189 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Gabe Bell was the pick of the bowlers for Redlands and took two wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

Jimmy Peirson and Marnus Labuschagne replied with a half-century each. They helped Redlands Men chase down the target of 190 runs in 15.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

In the 23rd match, Sunshine Coast won the toss and elected to bowl against Gold Coast. Gold Coast lost their first three wickets for just 35 runs. Nicholas Davis made 55 runs off 37 deliveries, while Brett Hampton remained unbeaten on 56 runs off 20 deliveries. Gold Coast finished with 184 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Param Uppal was the most successful bowler of the day and took three wickets for 43 runs in four overs.

Sunshine Coast scored 76 runs for the loss of six wickets in 14 overs before the match got interrupted due to rain. They lost the match by the DLS method. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score.

