KL Rahul posts an adorable picture with his wife Athiya Shetty 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul recently posted a heartwarming picture with his wife Athiya Shetty on social media.

Rahul, who returned home on Monday after helping India win the Asia Cup 2023, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and wife in Mumbai.

The celebrated cricketer posted an image from the celebrations where Rahul and Athiya were decked up and looked fabulous. Rahul donned a white sherwani, while Athiya looked stunning in a red saree.

KL Rahul shared the picture on his Instagram handle with a heart emoji.

Rahul recently returned to competitive cricket after a long injury hiatus. He copped up a hamstring injury during a game between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023. He underwent surgery and rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before making his much-awaited return.

The Karnataka-born cricketer had a decent outing in the Asia Cup 2023, scoring 169 runs in three innings at an average of 84.50. He scored a breathtaking hundred against Pakistan in the Super Four clash.

KL Rahul to lead in the first two ODIs against Australia

KL Rahul will lead Team India in the first two ODIs against Australia in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya.

The Indian think tank has rested several first-team players for the first two matches, including Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Hardik. They will return for the final ODI before commencing their ICC ODI World Cup campaign.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has returned to the ODI fold after almost 18 months. He will look to put up a good show with a World Cup berth up for grabs due to Axar Patel's injury.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played in Mohali on September 22, while the next two games will be played on September 24 and 27, respectively.

India squads for Australia ODIs:

Squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, and Washington Sundar.

Squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), R Ashwin, and Washington Sundar.