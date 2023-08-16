"Kono firki le raha hai"- Top 10 funny Virat Kohli memes after he rubbishes a couple of fake news reports about him

Team India batter Virat Kohli has recently debunked a couple of fake news reports about him circulating online.

A few days ago, a report stating that he was earning a whopping Rs. 11.4 Crore per post on his Instagram account went viral on social media platforms. It spread like wildfire on online platforms and eventually caught the attention of the man himself.

Virat Kohli trashed the report and revealed that it was false in a Tweet from his official Twitter handle.

He wrote:

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.”

After that, his name got dragged into yet another fake news report on Tuesday. This time around, a leading Indian daily claimed that Kohli was planning to build a cricket pitch in his Alibaug farmhouse.

Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and refuted the claims with a statement on his story.

He wrote:

“Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspaper that I’ve been reading since childhood has also started putting out fake news).

Cricket fans took notice of the developments surrounding the matter over the past couple of days. They donned their creative hats and compiled humorous memes pertaining to the fake news reports targeting Kohli.

Here are some of the memes:

