Kyle Jamieson added To New Zealand's 2023 World Cup squad as an injury cover

New Zealand have called up Kyle Jamieson as an injury cover to their squad for the ongoing 2023 World Cup. Head coach Gary Stead stated that the Kiwis desperately need a frontline fast bowler for the crucial clash against Pakistan on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Matt Henry suffered a hamstring injury during New Zealand's 190-run loss to South Africa in Pune on Wednesday. The right-arm seamer is awaiting scan results to determine the severity of the injury.

Lockie Ferguson is also recovering from an Achilles injury, while James Neesham copped a blow to his finger but was cleared of any serious injury.

Addressing Henry's injury, Stead was quoted as saying by nzc.nz:

"The severity of Matt’s injury, combined with a short turnaround to Pakistan, meant we couldn’t risk being a bowler down for Saturday. Matt’s been a world class performer for us in ODI cricket for the past two World Cup cycles so we’ve got our fingers crossed for the scan results later today."

Jamieson has taken 14 wickets in 13 ODIs since making his debut in 2020. The towering seamer is also a handy batter lower down the order.

"We’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running" - Gary Stead on Kyle Jamieson

Gary Stead. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Stead further stated that Jamieson is likely to train with the team on Friday and believes he has enough match practice to hit the ground running.

"Kyle’s on his way over as we speak and we look forward to welcoming him back into the group. He’ll likely train with us on Friday with a mind to being available for Saturday’s game. Kyle was able to train for two full weeks with us earlier in the tournament and has since played a Plunket Shield match - so we’re confident he’ll be able to hit the ground running,” Stead added.

New Zealand's third consecutive loss has pushed them from third to fourth spot in the World Cup points table. Hence, the upcoming clash against Pakistan is almost a must-win one for the Kiwis.