“Kyun bina matlab ka ungli karna hai?” - Suryakumar Yadav’s hilarious response to reporter ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav issued a trademark hilarious response to a reporter upon being asked about the challenges of captaining in a multi-nation tournament compared to a bilateral series. The ace batter is all set to lead India in his first major assignment since taking over from Rohit Sharma after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav has a stellar record as India's full-time T20I captain, with only two losses out of 15 matches so far. He kick-started his reign with successive whitewashes against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, before a statement 3-1 win over South Africa, away from home. Earlier this year, he led the team to a comprehensive 4-1 win over England at home to continue his dominant run.

With a massive 2026 T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, Suryakumar Yadav will have the experience of leading the team in a multi-nation tournament, in the for of the Asia Cup 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav highlighted how there is no need to tweak a winning formula, and he expects the processes implemented in the bilateral run to pay off in the high-profile tournaments as well.

"Till now everything is going alright sir, toh kyu bina matlab ka ungli karna hai? (Why unnecessarily muddle?) We will continue to do and follow the same things we have done in all of the bilaterals so far. If some things are working, that means we are moving in the right direction," Suryakumar Yadav said during the captains' press conference ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (via Asian Cricket Council)

He also expressed surprise at being termed the runaway favorites for the tournament.

"Who told you this? I did not hear this. Yes, we are playing T20 cricket as a team after quite some time, but we were here early," he added.

Team India squad members travelled separately to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the first week of September. Since convening, they have been training at the ICC Academy. The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marks their first white-ball clash since the 2025 Champions Trophy Final in early March.

"Don't worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow" - Suryakumar Yadav on Sanju Samson's potential inclusion in the playing XI

Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson's selection status has dominated the headlines ever since the squad announcement, which confirmed Shubman Gill's return with the vice-captaincy tag.

A reporter asked whether Samson has a chance of featuring in the playing Xi in the upcoming contest. Suryakumar Yadav burst into a laugh upon hearing the question, and issued an assuring reply.

"I'll text you the playing XI. We are actually taking good care of him. Don't worry, we will make the right decision tomorrow," the Indian skipper said.

Team India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup after clinching the title in 2023. They are on the lookout to win a record-extending ninth title, and their second title in the tournament's T20 edition.

About the author Gokul Nair

