Lanka Premier League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings, Match 19

The Jaffna Kings, on Monday, December 19, defeated the Colombo Stars by eight wickets in Match No. 19 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022.

The Kings thereby finished their group stage campaign with 12 points, courtesy of six wins from eight matches. Thisara Perera and Co. are placed second in the points table below toppers Kandy Falcons, who racked up 14 points from eight wickets at a net run rate of +1.884.

The Stars, led by Angelo Mathews, meanwhile, finished third in the points table with six points from eight matches. However, if the Galle Gladiators beat the Dambulla Aura in their last match, the Stars will slide down to fourth in the table.

Kings race to victory after Gurbaz fires

After being put in to bat first, the Stars got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 16 for the loss of four wickets in 3.4 overs. Nishan Madushka restored sanity into the proceedings by scoring 35 runs off 44 balls. Ravi Bopara also chipped in with a 20-run knock before Praveen Jayawickrama accounted for his wicket.

But it was Dominic Drakes’s 20-ball 38, laced with four fours and two sixes, that took the Stars to a respectable score. Thisara Perera and Shoaib Malik picked up two wickets apiece for the Kings. The Stars eventually finished with 128 for the loss of nine wickets.

The Kings stepped on the gas in the powerplay, scoring 65 runs. While Avishka Fernando depended more on singles and doubles, Rahmanullah Gurbaz took the attack to the bowlers.

Gurbaz brought up his fifth LPL fifty off 30 balls to put the Kings in a position of command. The right-hander scored 69 off 40 balls before getting out.

Shoaib Malik got out cheaply, but in the end, Perera’s Kings chased the target down with 25 balls to spare. Avishka Fernando also became the leading run-scorer of the tournament in the process.

