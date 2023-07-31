Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Niroshan Dickwella and Hardus Viljoen lead charts – Updated after Match 1

The Lanka Premier League 2023 kicked off on Sunday, July 30, in Colombo. The opening game of the competition saw Jaffna Kings lock horns againstthe Colombo Strikers at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

After being asked to bat first, the Kings scored 173-5, with Towhid Hridoy top-scoring with 54. In response, Niroshan Dickwella scored 58 while opening the batting, but a lack of contributions from the others meant they fell short by 21 runs.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Niroshan Dickwella scored 58 in the first game.

Niroshan Dickwella top-scored in the opening game of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Chasing 174, the Strikers captain opened the batting and scored 58 off 34. He hit nine fours and a six before departing in the 11th over. He's the leading run-scorer in the LPL 2023.

Towhid Hridoy of Jaffna Kings is the second-highest run-scorer. Hridoy held the innings well for the Kings and scored 54 off 39 to take his side to a competitive total. The bowlers then stepped up and defended the total successfully.

Dunith Wellalage of Jaffna Kings looked good at the crease. Batting lower down the order, he youngster remained unbeaten on 25 off 23. He sits below Hridoy in the runs list.

Lanka Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Wickets list after Match 1

Hardus Viljoen starred with the ball for the Kings on the opening night of the Lanka Premier League 2023. With his team defending 174, the right-arm pacer picked up three wickets in his four overs and gave away 31 runs and is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was brilliant with the ball for the Kings. The wrist-spinner bowled beautifully, registering figures of 2-17 in his four overs to help his side defend 173 against the Strikers.

Dilshan Madushanka of the Kings is third in the wickets list. The left-arm pacer picked up two wickets, giving away 18 runs in his 2.4 overs and playing a key role in knocking over the Strikers for 152 to help his side get off to a winning start.