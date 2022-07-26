Laxmi Ratan Shukla appointed Bengal head coach; WV Raman named batting consultant

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has appointed former Indian all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the head coach of the senior team on Tuesday (July 26). Former head coach WV Raman has been appointed as the batting consultant, while former cricketer Saurasish Lahiri retained his post as assistant coach.

The position was vacant after veteran Arun Lal stepped down from the role earlier this month, citing health conditions. Shukla had earlier coached the U25 side and shares a good rapport with the players.

The former cricketer asserted that he is ready for the new challenge and thanked CAB officials for showing trust in his abilities. Addressing reporters earlier today, Shukla said:

"First of all thanks to CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, Secretary Snehasish Ganguly, Vice President Naresh Ojha, Jt. Secretary Debabrata Das and Treasurer Debasish Ganguly for considering me for this opportunity. It's a new responsibility and I will give my best like I did when I used to play for Bengal."

He added:

"I like taking new challenges. All the past coaches for Bengal did a superb job for the team. We have come close to winning trophies in the past but we'll have to climb all the way again to reach the top in the new season."

Laxmi Ratan Shukla further highlighted that he will draw inspiration from Sourav Ganguly's teachings to carry Bengal cricket forward. The all-rounder, who played three ODIs for the nation, explained:

"My motto is everyone can and everything is possible. I want everyone to believe in themselves, will have to develop the art of holding onto our nerves when the situation is tough. All players who have reached to this level they are alll capable. It's a new year, new season and we are hoping for the best.

"I have learnt from Sourav Ganguly a lot during my playing days, he used to tell us to keep it short and simple and I have always tried to follow that. I think our players are honest like our association and everyone can. We all will give our best to move Bengal cricket forward."

Laxmi Ratan Shukla will have a tough job at hand as Bengal eye the prestigious Ranji Trophy after bowing out of the semi-finals last year, losing to eventual winner Madhya Pradesh.

"Under him Bengal cricket would reach greater heights" - CAB President on Laxmi Ratan Shukla

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya is delighted to have Shukla at the helm of the side and is confident that he will take the side to greater heights in the coming future.

In a statement, Dalmiya said:

"I am extremely happy to announce our very own Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the new senior Bengal team coach. The decision is taken by all the office bearers unanimously as we selected the veteran as the most deserving among the other reputed contenders who were up for the slot.

"I am very hopeful that under him Bengal cricket would reach greater heights as we all know his commitment for Bengal cricket. He can connect with the players very smoothly."

He further added:

"Saurasish Lahiri would be continuing his position as the assistant coach of the Senior Bengal team considering his performance in the recent past. Veteran cricketer and former Bengal coach W V Raman has been appointed as the batting consultant."

The Bengal squad, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, will travel to Namibia next month for a T20 series, which will get underway on September 1.

