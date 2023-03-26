LCT 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Vizag Titans vs Patna Warriors Match 8

The Vizag Titans, on Saturday, March 25, defeated the Patna Warriors by 78 runs in Match No.8 of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. The Titans, thereby, moved to second in the table with four points and a net run rate of 1.975.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are precariously placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -1.700. The Chandigarh Champs remain table-toppers with four points and a net run rate of 4.280. The

Guwahati Avengers are the cellar dwellers, having lost both their matches in the championship. Their net run rate of -2.807 is the worst among all the teams taking part in the tournament.

Titans beat Warriors in LCT 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Titans racked up a massive score of 209 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Stuart Binny was in supreme form as he scored 58 runs off 29 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes. Sunny Singh also chipped in with a handy knock of 69 runs off 45 deliveries with six fours and four sixes.

Singh and Binny put on 107 runs for the third wicket off 9.1 overs. Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana and Ishan Malhotra also played useful cameos to take the Titans past the 200-run mark. Abhimanyu Mithun and Kalim Khan picked up two wickets apiece for the Warriors.

The Warriors struggled in their run-chase and were bowled out for 131 in 17.5 overs. After Rikki Clarke departed early, Manvinder Bisla and Vikram Singh put on 58 runs for the second wicket. But after Bharat Awasthi dismissed Bisla, who scored 43 off 33 with four fours and two sixes, the Warriors’ innings capsized.

Ompal Boken scored 34 runs off 18 balls, but his knock was never going to be enough for the Warriors to win.

Poll : 0 votes