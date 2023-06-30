"Learning from MS Dhoni is something I'd love to do one day" - TNPL sensation G Ajitesh on trusting the process, role models and more

G Ajitesh is seated in front of his screen with a relaxed look on his face. The wicket-keeper batting prodigy has lit up TNPL 2023 with his pyrotechnics and quality strokeplay while displaying temperament of a similarly composed kind for the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK).

Of course, these are very much early days in what looks like a very promising career ahead. But you think of temperament, pyrotechnics and a wicket-keeper batter in the same sentence...rings a bell, doesn't it?

We won't get into comparisons with MS Dhoni here. If anything, they seem quite contrasting in many ways, with Dhoni having carved a storied legacy with his unconventional techniques and methods.

Ajitesh, on the other hand, looks like a textbook batter in every true sense. He's blessed with a strong off-side range and looks particularly strong square of the wicket, while also boasting the muscle power to clear the fence at will.

And of course, he has looked up to the great man and drawn inspiration - even though he hasn't been able to meet him and pick his brains yet - as he states in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda.

"I’ve not had the opportunity to meet him so far, unfortunately. He is everyone’s role model and idol, and learning from him is something I’d love to do one day. I really wish to meet him once and interact with him. He’s made such a great impact!"

Meet him and hopefully play with him too soon?

"Definitely (laughs)!"

Confidence definitely shines through Ajitesh's words, much like his batting approach. And it is no surprise that he carries that self-belief with him.

"I trust my ability a lot" - G Ajitesh on what sets him apart

A strong player through the off-side, the skilful Ajitesh backs it with belief in his ability (Picture Credits: tnpl.cricket).

A land like India produces cricketers by the day, and standing out from the pack is a challenge. There's always something that sets a special talent apart from the rest, though, and according to Ajitesh, it is his striking ability. And it's something that he certainly has a lot of faith in.

"Probably my striking ability (makes me stand out). Everyone does strike the ball really well, but I trust my ability a lot. Getting those early boundaries and sixes, that’s what works for me so I just try to implement that. I’ve worked on my range-hitting a lot, and I try to access all parts of the ground. I always try to hit through the line, whichever shot I play. I’ve worked with a lot of coaches and experienced players on this,” he says.

Working with coaches and colleagues aside, Ajitesh has drawn inspiration on the batting front from two of modern-day cricket's technically finest batters, even if he hasn't looked to copy them directly.

"I used to watch all the games. I didn’t have any particular players I tried to emulate or copy. Of course, I watched the best players closely - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the sort. Learn from them and see how they play. That’s what I was looking at,” adds Ajitesh.

His talent didn't go unnoticed. Despite him being just one TNPL season old, the Tamil Nadu selectors had seen enough to fast-track him into the setup for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad for 2022-23.

"I didn't have any doubts and kept things simple" - G Ajitesh on his maiden gig with the Tamil Nadu senior team

Simplicity reflects in Ajitesh's personality. He can strike the ball big, but there is a method behind the perceived madness to it. He's a man of crisp strokes on the field and crisp words off it.

It goes without saying that this aided in easing himself into the Tamil Nadu team last year as he got to rub shoulders with some of the more seasoned campaigners. It also certainly helped that he got a taste of it in the TNPL last year.

"I’m fortunate enough to interact with such great players and learn from them at such a young age. At Nellai Royal Kings, I’m with KB Arun Karthick, who has helped me a lot. For the Tamil Nadu team, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, there are so many great players. Varun Chakaravarthy and the likes, all of them have helped me a lot, and I was able to look at them from close quarters and learn from them.”

The now 20-year-old wicket-keeper admits to have had that tinge of nervousness when the moment of taking the giant leap from the TNPL into the senior side beckoned. But he had no doubts over himself even as he endured a mixed start to a very nascent T20 career.

"A little bit of nervousness was there, but I just wanted to go out there and express myself using the opportunity that I got. I didn’t have many doubts and kept things simple," says Ajitesh.

It always helps when a youngster has got a seasoned pro to turn to. For Ajitesh, his Nellai Royal Kings skipper and fellow wicket-keeper KB Arun Karthick has been that man.

"He has been a really great influence. Even before the season started, he used to keep calling me up and asking how I’m doing, how I’m preparing. If I have anything, I always go to him and he helps me at any point of time, whether it’s in his room or on the ground. He’s always there. As you know, he has a lot of experience, so whenever I need anything I ask him - how to approach the game, how to finish games, what sort of calculations you need to make,” says Ajitesh of Arun Karthik.

"I'd preferably love to bat up the order" - Ajitesh on his favored batting slot

There's clarity in Ajitesh's mind as to how to approach this high-pressure sport. Playing in front of packed crowds in the TNPL is something he has aced and is bound to hold him in good stead as he climbs up the ladder.

That clarity reflects in his answer when queried about his favored batting position.

"I’d preferably love to bat up the order - either opening or at least in the top four. Teams will have certain combinations that they will want to set based on the players they have and the planning they do, though. But if you ask me, I’d love to bat in the top order,” he acknowledges.

That Ajitesh is viewed by those in the know as a possible finishing option is a testament to his versatility. Of a batter who has all the shots and ability to counter various types of bowling, and of someone who has given enough confidence up top, as well as in the middle and lower-middle order.

Ajitesh is clearly no one-trick pony and is far from just a powerful slogger. He is a gifted player for whom the sky is the limit. And it all stems from a clear thought process, which promises to make him a household name in Indian cricket in the years to come.

