Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Colombo Lions vs Dubai Giants, Match 5

On Sunday, Rajasthan Kings and Punjab Royals met in the fourth match of Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 while Colombo Lions and Dubai Giants in the fifth at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Giants are atop of the table with a victory over Lions, and have two wins in three appearances. Meanwhile, New York Superstar Strikers reclaimed their second spot with a solitary win.

Kings descended from the top spot to the third position following their seven-wicket loss against Punjab Royals. However, the Royals retained their fourth spot despite their victory. Delhi Devils moved up to the fifth position, while Lions dropped to the sixth rank.

Kandy Samp Army continues to languish at the foot of the points table with a loss in their first game.

Dilshan and Smith’s fifties hand Royals maiden victory; Gurkeerat’s all-round display propels Giants to top spot

Rajasthan Kings won the toss in the first game and opted to bat first. Rajasthan skipper Robin Uthappa smashed a 26-ball half-century, featuring two fours and five sixes. He was backed by Hamilton Masakadza’s 31 and Peter Trego’s quick-fire knock of 40.

Rahat Ali and Upul Indrasiri chipped in two wickets each for the Punjab Royals while Miguel Cummins picked up one.

Chasing 135, Royals' captain Tillakaratne Dilshan (50) and Dwayne Smith (62) played crucial roles in the successful chase, securing victory with four balls remaining.

In the second game, Dubai Giants won the toss and asked Colombo Lions to bat first. The Lions set a target of 143 runs, losing six wickets in the process. Ben Dunk (45) was the highest scorer for the Lions, followed by Asghar Afghan (28) and Nawroz Mangal (27*).

Gurkeerat Singh Mann took a three-wicket haul for the Giants, while Suranga Lakmal, Pawan Suyal and Fidel Edwards claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Richard Levi got Giants off to a decent start, scoring 23 off 12. Gurkeerat emerged as the standout performer with the bat, contributing a quick 42* off 24 balls, including three fours and as many sixes. Saurabh Tiwary also played a significant role, scoring a half-century to help achieve the target in 13 overs.

