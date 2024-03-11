Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Colombo Lions vs Dubai Giants ft. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Saurabh Tiwary

The fourth match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 took place between Punjab Royals and Rajasthan Kings at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan Kings batted first and scored 134 runs in the first innings. Robin Uthappa, once again, led the way with a solid knock of 53 runs in 26 deliveries. Peter Trego also made a handy contribution of 40 off 20 balls. As for Punjab, Rahat Ali and Upul Indrasiri picked two wickets each.

The total didn’t prove enough as Punjab Royals chased down the score in 14.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Skipper T Dilshan (50 off 37) and Dwayne Smith (62 off 36) emerged as the standout batters for the team.

In the second game of the day, Dubai Giants took on Colombo Lions in Pallekele. The Colombo Lions found decent contributions from Ben Dunk (45 off 21), Asghar Afghan (28), and Nawroz (27). That helped them post 143 runs in the first innings.

Gurkeerat Singh starred with the ball, picking three wickets for 20 runs in two overs. In reply, Delhi Giants chased down the score in 13 overs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann (42 off 24) and Saurabh Tiwary (52 off 28) played match-winning knocks for the team.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Robin Uthappa 2 2 125 72 62.5 56 223.21 - 2 7 11 2 Saurabh Tiwary 3 3 110 52 55 60 183.33 - 1 11 5 3 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 3 3 88 45 88 50 176 - -- 10 5 4 Hamilton Masakadza 2 2 83 52 83 59 140.68 - 1 4 5 5 Dwayne Smith 1 1 62 62 62 36 172.22 - 1 9 2 6 Callum Ferguson 1 1 57 57 -- 36 158.33 - 1 4 4 7 Shaun Marsh 2 2 52 44 26 39 133.33 - -- 5 2 8 Kevin O'Brien 1 1 50 50 -- 30 166.67 - 1 4 3 9 Tillakaratne Dilshan 1 1 50 50 50 37 135.14 - 1 7 -- 10 Ben Dunk 1 1 45 45 45 21 214.29 - -- 5 3

Robin Uthappa is sitting at the top of the run charts with 125 runs to his name in two matches. Saurabh Tiwary is sitting at number two with 110 runs, followed by Gurkeerat Singh (88) and Masakadza (83) at the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Dwayne Smith finds himself at number five with 62 runs, followed by Ferguson (57) at six. The number seven and eight on the points tally are occupied by Shaun Marsh (52) and Kevin O’Brien (50), respectively.

Dilshan is languishing at nine with 50 runs, while Ben Dunk rounds off the top ten spots with 45 runs under his name.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Team Overs Runs Wickets BBI Ave Economy 4 5 1 Parvinder Awana RK 6 44 4 4/13 11 7.33 1 -- 2 Suranga Lakmal DG 8 88 4 2/37 22 11 -- -- 3 Anureet Singh DD 4 33 3 3/33 11 8.25 -- -- 4 Manpreet Gony RK 5.2 48 3 2/25 16 9 -- -- 5 Fidel Edwards DG 8 78 3 1/14 26 9.75 -- -- 6 Gurkeerat Singh Mann DG 2 20 3 3/20 6.67 10 -- -- 7 Rahat Ali PS 4 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.25 -- -- 8 Asela Gunaratne NS 2 12 2 2/12 6 6 -- -- 9 Shadab Jakati RK 6 47 2 2/27 23.5 7.83 -- -- 10 Mohammad Irfan CL 3 28 2 2/28 14 9.33 -- --

Parvinder Awana leads the wickets tally with four wickets under his name. Suranga Lakmal is at second with four wickets to his name as well, followed by Anureet Singh (3) at third.

The number four is occupied by Manpreet Gony with three wickets. Fidel Edwards (3) and Gurkeerat Singh (3) occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Rahat Ali is currently sitting at seventh with two wickets to his name. Gunaratne and Shadab Jakati also have two wickets each and find themselves in eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Mohammad Irfan rounds off the top 10 spots with two wickets under his belt.

