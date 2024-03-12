Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kandy Samp Army vs Colombo Lions (Updated) ft. Lahiru Thirimanne

Delhi Devils took on New York Superstar Strikers in the sixth match of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on Monday, March 11, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The Devils won the toss and elected to bowl.

The Strikers made 185 runs for the loss of six wickets. Lahiru Thirimanne was the highest scorer for the team and made 90 runs off 39 deliveries. The Devils could make only 133 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by 50 runs.

Kandy Samp Army locked horns against Colombo Lions in the 7th match, where the Lions elected to bowl. The Samp Army scored 141 runs for the loss of six wickets. Mohammad Irfan was the most economical bowler for the Lions and took three wickets for 33 runs.

The Lions could make only 119 runs for the loss of six wickets and lost the match by 22 runs. Irfan Pathan had made 30 runs off just 14 deliveries for the Samp Army and won the Player of the Match award.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Robin Uthappa 2 2 125 72 62.5 56 223.21 - 2 7 11 2 Saurabh Tiwary 3 3 110 52 55 60 183.33 - 1 11 5 3 Lahiru Thirimanne 2 2 91 90 45.5 41 221.95 - 1 11 5 4 Ben Dunk 2 2 91 46 45.5 43 211.63 - - 10 6 5 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 3 3 88 45 88 50 176 - - 10 5 6 Hamilton Masakadza 2 2 83 52 83 59 140.68 - 1 4 5 7 Kevin O'Brien 2 2 77 50 77 55 140 - 1 5 5 8 Irfan Pathan 2 2 69 39 34.5 38 181.58 - - 6 4 9 Callum Ferguson 2 2 65 57 65 43 151.16 - 1 5 4 10 Dwayne Smith 1 1 62 62 62 36 172.22 - 1 9 2

Robin Uthappa is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 125 runs in two matches at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 223.21.

Saurabh Tiwary is still in second place and has amassed a total of 110 runs in three games at a strike rate of 183.33.

Lahiru Thirimanne has jumped to third position and has made 91 runs in two games at a strike rate of 221.95.

Ben Dunk has jumped to fourth position from 10th and has made 91 runs in two outings so far.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann has slipped to fifth place from third. He has scored 88 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 176.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Irfan 2 2 7 - 61 5 3/33 12.2 8.71 8.4 - - 2 Anureet Singh 2 2 8 - 75 5 3/33 15 9.38 9.6 - - 3 Chris Mpofu 2 2 6 - 66 5 3/34 13.2 11 7.2 - - 4 Parvinder Awana 2 2 6 - 44 4 4/13 11 7.33 9 1 - 5 Suranga Lakmal 3 3 8 - 88 4 2/37 22 11 12 - - 6 Isuru Udana 2 2 6 - 50 3 3/34 16.67 8.33 12 - - 7 Manpreet Gony 2 2 5.2 - 48 3 2/25 16 9 10.67 - - 8 Fidel Edwards 3 3 8 - 78 3 1/14 26 9.75 16 - - 9 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 3 1 2 - 20 3 3/20 6.67 10 4 - -

Mohammad Irfan has jumped to first place from 10th and has picked five wickets in two matches at an average of 12.20.

Anureet Singh has moved to second position from third and has five wickets to his name in two games.

Chris Mpofu has jumped to third position and has taken five wickets in two games at an average of 13.20.

Parvinder Awana has slipped to fourth place from first and has taken four wickets in two games at an average of 11.

Suranga Lakmal has moved to fifth position from second and has picked four wickets in three games at an average of 22, an economy of 11, and a strike rate of 12.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App