[WATCH] Kevin Pietersen shares video of World Giants’ celebrations after winning Legends League Cricket 2022 

World Giants batter Kevin Pietersen shared a video of the team’s celebrations after they defeated the Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket 2022 final at Al Amarat on Saturday.

The World Giants beat the Asia Lions by 25 runs in a high-scoring final. Sent to bat after losing the toss, the World Giants smashed 256 for 5 in 20 overs, with the Asia Lions responding with 231 for 8.

On Sunday, Pietersen shared a video of the World Giants squad celebrating after the win. In the clip, skipper Daren Sammy, Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes and Monty Panesar, among others, are seen letting out a victory roar.

While sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, Pietersen also posted a message which read:

“What an amazing couple of weeks in Oman. Rekindling friendships, smacking 6s, playing tons of golf & then winning the tournament! Oman, it’s my duty to now bring my family to your spectacular country! What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say?”

Replying to the video, Sammy wrote “Simply brilliant” while Naman Ojha, who was part of the India Maharajas squad, also congratulated the World Giants for their triumph.

Corey Anderson starred for World Giants in Legends League Cricket 2022 final

Former New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson was the star of the World Giants' triumph in the final against the Asia Lions on Saturday. The left-handed batter hammered an unbeaten 94 off 43 balls with the aid of seven fours and eight sixes.

Pietersen chipped in with 48 from 22 while Brad Haddin (37 off 16) and captain Sammy (38 off 17) also came up with handy knocks. Nuwan Kulasekara claimed 3 for 45 in his four overs for the Asia Lions.

The Asia Lions went hard in the chase, but fell well short as no batter could come up with a big score. Mohammad Yousuf top-scored with an unbeaten 39 off 21 while Sanath Jayasuriya made 38 in 23. Albie Morkel picked up 3 for 35 with the ball for the World Giants.

Naman Ojha (259 runs in four games) was the leading run-getter in the Legends League Cricket 2022. Pietersen, meanwhile, scored 212 runs in five games at an average of 42.40. Kulasekara and Morne Morkel were the joint-leading wicket-takers with eight scalps each.

Edited by Samya Majumdar