Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Urbanrisers Hyderabad vs India Capitals Match 5

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad faced India Capitals in the fifth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Wednesday (November 23).

The Urbanrisers Hyderabad are atop the Legends League Cricket standings with four points, having registered victories against Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings.

Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings are placed second and third, respectively with a couple of points apiece. They have a net run rate of 0.500 and 0.119, respectively. Gujarat Giants and India Capitals are placed fourth and fifth, with a net run rate of -0.175 and -0.277, respectively.

Meanwhile, Southern Superstars are at the bottom of the table with zero points and a net run rate of -0.650.

Legends League Cricket 2023: Urbanrisers Hyderabad wins thrilling encounter by 3 runs

Urbanrisers Hyderabad showcased a dominant batting display against India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket, amassing a total of 189/5 in 20 overs.

The early dismissals of Dwayne Smith and Martin Guptill provided a temporary setback. But Gurkeerat Singh Mann emerged as the backbone of the batting unit, orchestrating a spectacular 89-run knock off just 54 balls.

His innings was adorned with nine boundaries and three sixes, showcasing aggressive yet calculated stroke play. Captain Suresh Raina contributed a brisk 46 off 27 deliveries, providing impetus to the innings. Peter Trego played a quickfire knock of an unbeaten 36 off 20 balls to help the Urbanrisers post a challenging total on the board.

Chasing a target of 190, the Capitals lost Gautam Gambhir for a golden duck off the first delivery. Hashim Amla's dismissal for five runs further added to their woes.

However, the innings found stability with Kevin Pietersen's explosive 77 off 48 balls. The Englishman's innings featured four boundaries and half a dozen sixes, keeping the Capitals in the chase.

Ricardo Powell (26) and Ashley Nurse (41*) played crucial supporting roles, injecting momentum into the innings. Despite their efforts, the required run rate kept climbing.

The disciplined bowling effort from Urbanrisers Hyderabad, led by Chris Mpofu's crucial breakthroughs, ensured the Capitals were always under pressure. Thus, the Capitals took the game deep but ultimately fell short by three runs.