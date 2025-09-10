  • home icon
"Let's do a cake smash on Rahul sir's face" - Former teammate reveals stunning incident of Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma ahead of Asia Cup 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 10, 2025 12:05 IST
India Net Session - ICC Men
Shubman Gill and Rahul Dravid in one of India's net sessions during the 2023 ODI World Cup [Credit: Getty]

Discarded Team India pacer Shivam Mavi revealed a stunning incident involving Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma from the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 ahead of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The legendary Rahul Dravid was the head coach of India's Under-19 team for the 2018 World Cup.

Born on January 11, Dravid's birthday came two days before the start of the tournament. In a recent conversation, Mavi recalled how Gill and Abhishek, along with Kamlesh Nagarkoti, planned to surprise Dravid with a cake smash on his birthday.

"It was always Gill and Abhishek. Whether during team outings, team activities, or lunches and dinners, the two were always together. They said, 'let's do a cake smash on Rahul sir's face'. And they actually did it," said Mavi (via ESPN Cricinfo).
Mavi also recalled how Gill and Abhishek wanted to give it back to Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal.

"Before our quarter-final, Gill and Abhishek said, 'we'll give it back to them'. They instructed Ishan Porel and Riyan Parag, the team's Bengali speakers, to be at their chirpiest. "Then our two Punjabi boys would chip in from time to time," he said.
Under Dravid, thanks to Gill's brilliance, India won the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, defeating Australia in the final. The stylish right-hander finished with 372 runs in six matches at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 112.38.

Shubman Gill and Abhishek likely to open for India in Asia Cup 2025

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have batted together on several occasions in their cricketing careers, dating back to their junior days. The duo reunited at the top of the order when Abhishek debuted for India in the tour of Zimbabwe last year.

Yet, Gill was out of the Indian T20I side since the Zimbabwe series, before earning selection for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Despite Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma forging a destructive opening partnership in T20Is over the past year, all signs point towards Gill partnering Abhishek at the top in the Asia Cup.

Samson struggled in India's most recent T20I series against England, while Abhishek shone with a breathtaking century in the series finale. Meanwhile, Gill has been appointed vice-captain, making his inclusion in the 11 a near-certainty.

India will take on the UAE in their tournament opener in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
