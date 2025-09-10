“Let’s do a cake smash on Rahul sir’s face” - Former teammate reveals stunning incident of Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Discarded Team India pacer Shivam Mavi revealed a stunning incident involving Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma from the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 ahead of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The legendary Rahul Dravid was the head coach of India's Under-19 team for the 2018 World Cup.Born on January 11, Dravid's birthday came two days before the start of the tournament. In a recent conversation, Mavi recalled how Gill and Abhishek, along with Kamlesh Nagarkoti, planned to surprise Dravid with a cake smash on his birthday.&quot;It was always Gill and Abhishek. Whether during team outings, team activities, or lunches and dinners, the two were always together. They said, 'let's do a cake smash on Rahul sir's face'. And they actually did it,&quot; said Mavi (via ESPN Cricinfo).Mavi also recalled how Gill and Abhishek wanted to give it back to Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal.&quot;Before our quarter-final, Gill and Abhishek said, 'we'll give it back to them'. They instructed Ishan Porel and Riyan Parag, the team's Bengali speakers, to be at their chirpiest. &quot;Then our two Punjabi boys would chip in from time to time,&quot; he said.Under Dravid, thanks to Gill's brilliance, India won the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, defeating Australia in the final. The stylish right-hander finished with 372 runs in six matches at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 112.38.Shubman Gill and Abhishek likely to open for India in Asia Cup 2025Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have batted together on several occasions in their cricketing careers, dating back to their junior days. The duo reunited at the top of the order when Abhishek debuted for India in the tour of Zimbabwe last year.Yet, Gill was out of the Indian T20I side since the Zimbabwe series, before earning selection for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Despite Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma forging a destructive opening partnership in T20Is over the past year, all signs point towards Gill partnering Abhishek at the top in the Asia Cup.Samson struggled in India's most recent T20I series against England, while Abhishek shone with a breathtaking century in the series finale. Meanwhile, Gill has been appointed vice-captain, making his inclusion in the 11 a near-certainty.India will take on the UAE in their tournament opener in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10.