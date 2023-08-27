“Level of cricket is very good and competitive” - Babar Azam on India vs Pakistan rivalry

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has shared his views on the India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket as the arch-rivals prepare to meet in the Asia Cup on September 2. According to Babar, the entire world watches India-Pakistan games and enjoys the contests. He added that the level of cricket in the Indo-Pak rivalry is very good and competitive.

India and Pakistan only meet in multi-nation events like the Asia Cup and World Cup owing to political differences. The two sides last clashed in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where the Men in Blue pulled off a last-ball win in a thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

There is plenty of excitement as the two teams prepare to face off in Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele on September 2. Sharing his thoughts on the famed India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, Babar said in a video on Star Sports:

"The India-Pakistan match has always been a rivalry. The entire world experiences the match and enjoys it. Even we enjoy it a lot. I feel that the level of cricket is very good and competitive. Fans miss the India-Pakistan match and both teams always give their 100 percent. We always try and give our very best.”

Babar recently led Pakistan to a 3-0 whitewash of Afghanistan in Sri Lanka. The series ended on Saturday, August 26, with Pakistan beating Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the triumph, Pakistan also became the No. 1 ranked team in the ICC one-day rankings.

On a personal note, Babar had an impressive series. He began with a duck in the first match but followed it up with scores of 53 off 66 in the second ODI and 60 off 86 in the third one-dayer.

Babar Azam believes win over Afghanistan will help Pakistan in the Asia Cup

Reflecting on Pakistan’s 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan, Babar asserted that the performance should give the team confidence heading into the Asia Cup.

He said at the post-match ceremony:

“We are number one in ODIs. All credit to the boys, they are working hard. We had a small camp in Lahore. All credit to the boys and the management. One of the best spin sides - Afghanistan. That should help us in Asia Cup.”

Before taking on India, Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a game against Nepal in Multan on August 30.