Litton Das leaves Bangladesh World Cup squad for Dhaka once again due to family emergency - Reports 

Bangladesh batter Litton Das will leave for Dhaka along with skipper Shakib Al Hasan due to a family emergency. Litton had taken a leave of absence midway through the 2023 ODI World Cup campaign for the same reason and had returned on Friday, ahead of the team's fixture against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

According to a report by BDC Crictime, it is yet to be known whether Litton will rejoin the squad or not in time for the team's final World Cup league-stage fixture against Australia at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

The right-handed batter had also missed the group stage of the 2023 Asia Cup due to viral fever and had joined the squad for the Super 4s stage. He has had an an-and-off campaign so far, scoring two fifties against England and India along with a string of starts which he failed to convert.

Bangladesh were the first team to be eliminated from the 2023 ODI World Cup. Following their opening game win over Afghanistan, the Bangla Tigers suffered six losses in a row.

However, their hopes for the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification received a major boost with their recent win over Sri Lanka.

Litton Das and his wife were expecting their first child during the player's first leave of absence

Litton Das was granted permission by the team management to leave the squad midway through the tournament as he was expecting his first child back home. However, the reason for the player returning to Dhaka once again within the span of a week is yet to be known.

Bangladesh are already without the services of their skipper Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming clash against Australia. The Bangla Tigers have named Anamul Haque as a replacement, while Najmul Hossain Shanto will take over the leadership duties.

Najmul led the Bangladesh side earlier in the 2023 ODI World Cup after Shakib was ruled out for the league-stage encounter against India in Pune.

How will Bangladesh cope without Shakib Al Hasan and potentially Litton Das against Australia? Let us know what you think.