Lockie Ferguson diagnosed with partial stress fracture, will miss Dream 11 Super Smash T20 tournament

New Zealand Cricket have confirmed fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been diagnosed with a partial stress fracture to his lumbar spine. The KKR paceman will need four to six weeks of rest before returning to training.

Lockie Ferguson went through scans after the T20I series against West Indies. It was then confirmed that the fast bowler is down with a partial fracture on the left side of his back.

Gary Stead speaks about Lockie Ferguson

Gary Stead believes Lockie Ferguson is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world.

Blackcaps coach Gary Stead says Ferguson has emerged as a massive asset for New Zealand. Stead is hopeful that he will be available at the back end of the summer.

''We’re all really feeling for Lockie. Injuries are certainly part of our sport, but to get something like this when you’re at the very top of your game is especially disappointing. The pace and skill he’s been able to consistently produce has made him one of the very best white-ball bowlers in the world and a huge asset for the BLACKCAPS. Lockie has a great attitude, and I know he’s up for the fight so he’ll get stuck into the rehab and we’re still hopeful he may get back on the park at the back end of summer.”

Will Lockie Ferguson require a surgery?

The report from New Zealand Cricket adds that Lockie Ferguson will not need to go through surgery, but a period of rest and rehabilitation should see him recover.

With this latest update, Lockie Ferguson is likely to miss all of Auckland Aces' games in the Super Smash season. The Kiwi domestic T20 tournament starts from December 24, with its final is set to be played on February 14, 2021.

Gary Stead is hopeful of Lockie Ferguson being available at the backend of New Zealand's home season. The Blackcaps will host Australia in five T20I's at the back end of February 2021. After that, Bangladesh will arrive for three ODI's and three T20I's. New Zealand's cricket summer is set to conclude on March 28, 2021.