Lungi Ngidi knocks over Pat Cummins for 6 to leave Australia in disarray in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final [Watch]

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi dismissed Australian captain Pat Cummins for six runs in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. The right-hander missed a full delivery from Ngidi while trying to flick the ball, and saw his off stump knocked back in the 25th over of the innings.

It was Ngidi's third wicket of the innings after he had removed Steve Smith and Beau Webster earlier. Cummins' dismissal left Australia in dire straits at 73/7 in the second innings.

Ngidi dismissed Smith lbw for 13 after Hawk-Eye showed that the bowl would have gone on to hit the off stump. A few overs later, he removed Webster via the same mode of dismissal for nine runs as the Australian batters fell like nine pins in the second innings.

South African pacers run riot to leave Australia in disarray in 2025 WTC final

After getting bowled out for 138 in their first innings, South Africa faced an uphill task to find their way back into the match. Their bowlers rose to the occasion in the second innings.

Kagiso Rabada removed Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green cheaply to leave Australia 32/2 at tea on Day Two. In the post-tea session, Marco Jansen dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for the second time in the match before Ngidi got the prized scalp of Steve Smith.

The pacer then removed Beau Webster and Wiaan Mulder removed Travis Head for nine runs, and the Pat Cummins-led side were in tatters at 66/6 in the 24th over.

Earlier, Cummins had starred with the ball by claiming figures of 6/28 to help Australia take a lead of 74 runs. At the time of writing, they were at 98/7 with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease.

